New film ‘Relative’ gives glimpse of Rogers Park family 

EMILY LAPE, CAMERON SCOTT Roberts, Clare Cooney, Francis Guinan, Wendy Robie and Keith D. Gallagher, top from left to right. Melissa DuPrey, Humboldt Park native, and Ramona Edith Williams, Joliet native, make up the extended James family.

David and Karen Frank are retirement-age progressive activists and parents who have lived in the same Victorian home on the North Side of Chicago for 30 years. It’s the house in which their four children grew up and where two of their children, adult sons Benji and Rod, still live.

On the eve of Benji’s graduation from college, daughters Evonne and Norma return home from out-of-state for a weekend celebration. Evonne brings her daughter, and newly separated wife; Norma arrives alone, with thoughts of wasted potential as she reconsiders her life.

WENDY ROBIE AND Francis Guinan as Karen and David Frank—a retired couple just waiting to begin a new life without adult children.

Rod, an unemployed burnout, pines for his ex who left years ago; and all Benji wants to do is escape the party to rendezvous with a free-spirited actress he met the night prior.

As David and Karen announce the potential sale of their home, each member of the Frank family finds their bonds with the others being tested and strengthened in surprising ways.

“Relative” is a warm blend of comedy and drama about a modern American family.

There’s so much going on with this family, but I imagine it echoes situations of many families—particularly around special occasions.

In this case, the younger son was graduating college, and his parents are planning a party to celebrate. But he’s committed to chasing a new “girlfriend” that he’s just met the night before.

WENDY ROBIE, Francis Guinan, Elizabeth Stam and Cameron Scott Roberts involved in a conversation with Benji’s parents about he and Stam’s relationship.

There’s talk of the parents downsizing and selling the family home, which doesn’t go over well with the siblings.

As well, there’s talk of marriage bonds being broken and dreams either unfulfilled or not entirely thought out.

In the end, home is where the heart is, and the family, as well as extended, members all agree—after a night of drinking and weed smoking—that life can be improved for all concerned.

More about “Relative,”

Directed by Chicagoan Michael Glover Smith. Learn More | Watch Trailer.

The film will available digitally after May 21.