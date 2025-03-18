New Family-Friendly Festival Headlines Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Spring Event Lineup

Zoo expands spring hours and offers can’t-miss events, animal encounters and more!

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is blooming with excitement in anticipation of its spring event lineup, announcing its signature events scheduled through May 2025. Guests of all ages are invited to connect with wildlife and nature while creating new memories at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, especially during a fun-filled weekend at the first-ever Spring Fest this April!

GUESTS WATCHING GIRAFFES GUESTS FEEDING GIRAFFES

The annual first sign of spring at Brookfield Zoo Chicago was seen on March 10, when the herd of reticulated giraffes (Giraffa camelopardalis reticulata) stretched their legs outside at Habitat Africa! The Savannah. Just as Chicagoans embrace the sunshine, guests can also expect to see more animals exploring their outdoor habitats in the warm weather ahead.

The Zoo’s expanded weekend hours are now in effect for the spring. Brookfield Zoo Chicago will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Zoo will then observe summer hours beginning on May 24, when it is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until September 1.

NEW! Spring Fest on April 12-13

Brookfield Zoo Chicago celebrates Earth Month and the arrival of spring on April 12 and 13 with a fun-filled, family-friendly weekend. This first-ever event offers an incredible lineup of live performances, an art fair featuring nature-inspired crafts and goods from local artists, colorful crafts for kids, a birding tour and the official launch of the Zoo’s new partnership with The Original Rainbow Cone®. Each day will also include 10 Zoo Chats, offering guests exclusive insights into the animals that call the Zoo home.

Brunch with the Bunny on April 19-20

Guests can hop on over to the Discovery Center at Brookfield Zoo Chicago for Brunch with the Bunny. Brunch with the Bunny includes access to explore the Zoo grounds coupled with an egg-cellent buffet, colorful creations for kids to craft and more. Reservations must be made in advance for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. seatings on April 19-20.

WHIRL 2024

Whirl Gala on April 26

Let the wild whirl rumpus start, as the 44th annual black-tie gala returns to the Hilton Chicago. This premier fundraising event is held by the Board of Trustees and Women’s Board of Brookfield Zoo Chicago. This year’s event will be wilder than ever, as more than 500 of Chicago’s corporate and philanthropic community leaders will join the Zoo to raise critical funds for supporting and uplifting the Zoo’s mission to inspire conservation leadership by connecting people to wildlife and nature.

Partnerships for Pollinators on May 3

The National Start Seeing Monarchs Day celebration returns to Brookfield Zoo Chicago as part of the Zoo’s annual commitment to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Saving Animals from Extinction (SAFE) North American Monarch Program. Held in partnership with key local leading organizations in the protection for Monarch butterflies, this annual celebration raises awareness by offering community members an opportunity to learn about monarchs through keynote speakers and hands-on activities. Guests can again discover some of nature’s most colorful creatures while visiting the Zoo’s seasonal Butterflies! habitat, which is expected to open Memorial Day Weekend.

ZOO UNCORKED

NEW! Zoo Uncorked on May 10

Brookfield Zoo Chicago launched a new after-hours event series for guests ages 21 and over, beginning with Flocktails & Feathers on May 10. This three-part series offers an immersive experience with elevated flights and bites, paired with animal chats and live music throughout the evening. Guests will receive a passport to explore themed cocktails and mocktails inspired by the animal world. A special three-event package will be available when tickets go on sale, offering access to this May event plus Tequila & Tails on June 14 and Wines & Vines on August 23.

Mother’s Day Brunch on May 11

Guests can celebrate mothers and mother-figures in their life at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, where the beauty of nature meets the joy of family. Mother’s Day Brunch includes a gourmet brunch buffet featuring a blend of both savory and sweet bites, live music, bottomless mimosas for guests ages 21 and over, a special Mother’s Day gift and access to explore the Zoo grounds. Reservations must be made in advance for 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. seatings on May 11 at the Discovery Center.

Zoo Adventure Passport! (ZAP!) Programs throughout the year

ZAP! offers multi-generational learning opportunities that foster connections between participants, wildlife and nature through convenient and accessible programming. Community members can learn from science and conservation leaders through virtual programs, like the Women’s History Month virtual series every Wednesday evening in March, or by joining the Zoo’s activations throughout the Chicagoland community—including Chicago’s South Side, Cicero, Pilsen and more.

Wild Connections

Guests can experience a special connection with some of their favorite animals through the Zoo’s Wild Connections. These up-close encounters offer guests behind-the-scenes access to learn about animal care and conservation while visiting the Zoo. This includes the return of the flamingo feeding adventure in April and the feed a giraffe experience in May plus penguin encounters, penguin feeding adventure, rainforest aviary feeding adventure and shark feeding adventure. While age restrictions apply for these experiences, the Hamill Family Play Zoo & Wild Encounters offer free, up-close encounters with a variety of Animal Ambassadors for guests of all ages on a daily basis.

More Fun to Come!

This spring schedule of events will be complemented by a full lineup of summer and winter fun—including the return of the popular Ferris Wheel and the Roaring Nights concert series! Guests will again have an opportunity to enjoy soaring sights over Brookfield Zoo Chicago this summer, with a new wheelchair-accessible gondola. More information, including the Ferris Wheel’s expected opening day, will be available at brookfieldzoo.org/visit.

To save the date for guest-favorite events, a preview of additional events ahead is available at brookfieldzoo.org/events—with more to come! The best way to stay in the know of what’s new at the Zoo and receive exclusive invites is through a Brookfield Zoo Chicago membership. More information is available at brookfieldzoo.org/membership.