New efforts to make Emmett Till’s house a Chicago landmark

Nation prepares to mark 65th anniversary of murdered teenager’s death

Crusader Staff Report

The three-story structure in Woodlawn that was once the home of Emmett Till before his brutal murder in Mississippi shocked the world, is getting a renewed push to make it a Chicago landmark on the 65th anniversary of the 14-year-old’s death.

This week, Preservation Chicago reportedly will submit a landmark proposal to the city’s commissioner of Planning & Development. The proposal will then be submitted to the Commission on Chicago Landmarks.

There are over 400 Chicago landmarks in the city. Some are former homes of prominent Blacks in Bronzeville and on the South Side, including the home of journalist Ida B. Wells, Chicago Defender founder Robert S. Abbott and writers Gwendolyn Brooks and Lorraine Hansberry.

When a building is designated a Chicago landmark, it cannot be destroyed. An owner can gut the building’s interior to serve another purpose but cannot alter the building’s original exterior. The most recent example is the Johnson Publishing Company building on South Michigan Avenue. Designated a Chicago landmark in 2018, the building was reopened as modern rental apartments in 2019, with the original façade, displaying the Ebony/Jet sign at the top.

For the Commission to consider designating a property a Chicago landmark, the group by resolution makes a preliminary landmark recommendation if the Commission determines that an area, district, place, building, structure, work of art, or other object: (1) meets two or more of the criteria required for landmark designation, and (2) has a significant historic, community, architectural or aesthetic interest or value, the integrity of which is preserved in light of its location, design, setting, materials, workmanship, and ability to express such historic, community, architectural, or aesthetic interest or value. The Commission will notify the owner of the property as well as the alderman of the ward.

The designation process can take months. The designation won’t happen in time for the anniversary of Till’s death next week.

The Crusader in 2017 reported that Preservation Chicago made an effort to have Till’s home a Chicago landmark. That effort fizzled, but the racial climate and efforts in reviving Black neighborhoods, and urban renewal in Woodlawn, have all created new interest in Till’s former house, located at 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave.

Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, lived on the second floor. Mobley’s uncle and his family lived on the first floor.

“Of course, that building should be a landmark,” Alderman Jeanette Taylor told Crain’s Chicago Business. Taylor’s 20th Ward includes the Till building in Woodlawn.

Taylor reportedly tried to discuss the building’s status with owner Blake McCreight and his wife, but they have not responded to her request.

Located four blocks from the Crusader office, since 2001 the building at 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave. has been sold six times.

Decaying from time and neglect, the building’s worth was once just $23,500; that’s when Elite Invest purchased it from a bank in 2015. Weeks after closing the deal, Elite Invest Principal Alex Al-Sabah aid that he sold the building where Emmett Till and his mother lived. After squatters and a drug raid, Elite Invest completed an extensive renovation, which included installing a new set of wooden steps for the porch. Following the makeover, the building’s value more than tripled, to $185,000.

In September 2019, McCreight’s investment firm Express Property Solutions, bought the building reportedly for $107,700. Preservationists are concerned the lower price tag suggests there are unknown problems that may lead to demolition.

“We want to make sure the memory of Emmett Till living in that home is preserved and honored,” Taylor told Crain’s Chicago Business. “But I don’t know what his family’s wishes are, and I don’t want to disrespect them.”

Airickca Gordon-Taylor, one of Till’s relatives who died last year, told the Crusader in 2018 that she wanted the house to be a landmark and a museum to educate future generations about Till’s death and its impact on the Civil Rights Movement.

Nicknamed “Bobo,” in the neighborhood, Till grew up in the house before he made the fateful trip to Money, Mississippi in 1955. While visiting relatives there, Till was accused of whistling at a white woman, Carolyn Bryant, at a grocery story that her husband owned. He was kidnapped in the early hours of the morning and taken to the shed where he was brutally beaten and shot in the head before his battered and bloated body was found weighted down with a 70-pound fan in the Tallahatchie River.

Till’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, insisted that A.A. Rayner Funeral Home hold an open-casket funeral at Chicago’s Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ to show the world what two white men had done to her son. Till was buried at Burr Oak Cemetery in south suburban Alsip.

The men, Roy Bryant and John William “J. W.” Milam, were eventually acquitted by an all-white jury in a trial the lasted just over an hour. They later sold their story for $4,000 to LOOK magazine – bragging about the murder as a form of Southern justice implemented to protect white womanhood.

On November 27, 1955 Rosa Parks attended a packed meeting about Till’s murder, at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., hosted the meeting. According to Parks’ biographer Jeanne Theoharis, Parks was “sickened, angry, depressed, horrified,” by Till’s murder. In 1988, Reverend Jesse Jackson told Vanity Fair that “Rosa said she thought about going to the back of the bus. But then she thought about Emmett Till and she couldn’t do it.”

Four days after the meeting, and 100 days after Till’s death, bus driver James Blake told Parks to give up her seat to a white passenger and move to the back of the bus. Parks refused and was arrested, sparking the Montgomery Bus Boycott.