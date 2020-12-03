New Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site Now Open In Crestwood

The Village of Crestwood announces the opening of a drive-through COVID-19 Testing Center at the Crestwood Civic Center, located at 14025 S Kostner Avenue in Crestwood Illinois.

The new Alzein COVID Testing Center is expected to administer up to 200 tests per day, 6 days a week. The testing center offers the PCR test, also called the molecular test, which detects the virus with a polymerase chain reaction technique (PCR). The testing is done by swabbing the nasal cavity and throat and results are nearly 100% accurate.

“The coronavirus is, most unfortunately, continuing to surge throughout Chicagoland,” said Hassan Alzein, CEO. “With an ever-increasing need for testing to ensure that infected adults and children begin quarantining immediately to prevent spread, we are happy to partner with the Village of Crestwood to help protect our greater community.”

Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta said, “I am very excited for the Village to team with Dr. Alzein. I believe this will be a great resource for residents, employees and anyone else that needs testing capabilities. Having this resource 6 days a week in our community will be great for people.”

There is no cost for COVID testing; it is covered by a patient’s health insurance or by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for those without healthcare coverage.

Appointments are required at the Alzein COVID Testing Center and can be scheduled by visiting www.HEMATOGENIX.com and selecting Crestwood as the testing site. The user will be asked to complete a symptom screening, fill out waiver and identification information, and record any possible exposures. An appointment date and time will be selected and a confirmation number granted.

The confirmation number, personal identification and insurance information is required at the scheduled appointment. Testing itself is quick, less than 2 minutes after check in. Results are confidentially emailed from Hematogenix, the lab processing the tests, within 48 hours.

Alzein recommends testing be done whenever a person suspects they’ve been exposed to the virus and whenever a person exhibits symptoms. These can include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Runny or congested nose

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Loss of taste or smell

Fatigue

Body or muscle aches

Headache

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

“What you may think is the flu or a cold can be COVID-19,” said Alzein. “It is always best to get a test. If you find out you’re negative, that’s wonderful. But if you are positive, immediate quarantining – and knowing that if your symptoms get worse, you need immediate treatment – means saving many lives, including yours.”