New Dolton Mayor orders bold move of the Dolton Police Department

The Dolton Police begin knocking on residential doors talking with residents about crime on their streets and gathering information

20 HOTSPOT STREETS WERE CANVASSED

Announced Friday, May 14th, 2021@ 1:00 PM Press Conference

14030 S. Park Avenue, Dolton, Illinois

(Dolton, IL) Tiffany Henyard- Mayor of Dolton, Illinois- was joined by Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins and numerous Dolton Police Officers in performing residential checks of various crime hotspots throughout Dolton on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The initiative is part of Mayor Henyard’s reformed police program that includes the transition of walk patrols within the business district to the residential districts. The Mayor is determined to protect women and seniors who have been victimized by the increase of crime throughout Dolton.

Surprise visits of certain “high crime” streets will be performed. Special Operations Units will be prepared to make arrests upon seeing any illegal activity.

“I promised voters that I would decrease the crime rate in our town. But that must start with unconventional methods of fighting crime. The residents will now see these foot patrols on many streets throughout Dolton. We will perform well being checks, gather information and inquire about any strange occurrences on the block.” says Mayor Henyard.

Chief Robert Collins adds, “Our residents don’t just need to see police officers driving pass their homes. They will now see officers walking their blocks and knocking on doors.”

The Mayor, Chief, and police officers addressed the media and then kicked off the foot patrol program by walking directly into high crime areas.