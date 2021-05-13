New doc examines the genesis of Chicago’s early childhood education

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

“Tomorrow’s Hope: The Promise of Early Childhood Education” brings us into the journey of passionate educators and tenacious kids and their families on the South Side of Chicago, determined to carve out the future – despite a sea of incredible challenges.

The film follows three present-day high school seniors who had started out in the Educare Chicago’s preschool’s first-ever class in 2000, exploring how they have navigated foreboding realities past and present, while also delving into the lingering ripple effects from their early childhood education.

Through the eyes of audacious educators (originally from the community themselves), we also learn about the school’s harrowing yet remarkable early stages as “The Beethoven Project” located within “Forgotonia” – a name the film’s Portia Kennel uses to describe the environment.

In 1987, “The Beethoven Project” was located directly within the largest housing project in the country, Robert Taylor Homes, and according to the documentary, in the nation’s single poorest census tract. Before the start of its demolition in the late 1990s, the public housing project housed more than 30,000 families in only eight square blocks. Yet despite a dangerous and discouraging external landscape – then and now – an entirely opposite message emerges from this educational community: “you matter.”

As Kennel and Brenda Eiland-Williford, both with the Ounce of Prevention Fund, share in the film, these educators and community built outward from their concept of leveraging education as a way out of poverty – even as the walls around them were coming down, ultimately quite literally.

This is an enlightening film that really illustrates the power of childhood education and how it shapes a student for their entire life. By the time “The Beethoven Project” is morphed into Educare, there are hundreds of students who have benefited greatly from their experiences and nurturing under this educational system.

The intertwined stories of the three students featured in “Tomorrow’s Hope” seem to us to be relevant for everyone, yet at the same time offering particular aspects that are not just fascinating but unusual.

Crystal said that the sun looked different while she was at Educare. She wants to be a psychiatrist and was raised by her mother and “a support system of strong women in her immediate family.” With that, she shares that she is concerned about her mother being alone when she graduates high school and goes away to college.

Jalen, who wants to be a pediatrician, writes poetry to get stuff off her chest. She has lost a brother to gun violence during her high school years. “The murders aren’t normal, it’s lunacy,” said her father, Leonard.

Jamal, whose dad is into music, wants to be a music engineer. “I want to tell my story through music” and says his educational background “gave me a pathway into how I operate today.” His mom once worried about his safety but knows that he has more opportunities now that he is 18 and on his way to college. When visiting his old classroom, he said, “It brought me back to where I started.”

All three students are well developed and at awe on the progress they have made, even visiting with the teachers at Educare Chicago and marveling at the young kids who are now just starting out there.

“Tomorrow’s Hope: The Promise of Early Childhood Education” was produced by The Saul Zaentz Charitable Foundation – a new narrative documentary film created to support its mission, building on Zaentz’s inspiring legacy of thoughtful creativity.

The concept of creating the documentary grew out of the Foundation’s goal of helping bring about standards of fairness and a level playing field with a primary focus on opportunities for educational advancement.

The Foundation was intrigued by the work of the Chicago-based organization The Ounce of Prevention (now known as Start Early) – including the Educare school and the incredible yet harrowing story of its predecessor “The Beethoven Project,” which illuminates contemporary perspectives on important issues and core challenges facing American families. “We believe that the thread that emerges in the film – this community’s resilience and determination to build a brighter future – could provide inspiration for communities everywhere,” said the Foundation.

The folks behind the film say: “Science has confirmed that the development taking place in a child’s first five years is unlike any other in a person’s lifetime and is crucial for their future. We hope that the work and the stories of the people depicted in ‘Tomorrow’s Hope: The Promise of Early Childhood Education’ will inspire optimism and support for the belief that change, and brighter outcomes are indeed possible.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduces the documentary, describing it as a “moving film” that addresses “vital challenges.” Following a virtual live premiere event on Thursday, May 20, the film is set to have a nationwide release on May 21, as a Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release via theatrical distributor, Abramorama.