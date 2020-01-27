New decade, a new direction, a new you

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

You’ve been hearing it all month, “Happy New Year,” and naturally, your thoughts may turn to question your life, career, and financial stability. Given the current state of our country, this would be adequate. Many are thinking about delving into New Year’s resolutions and subconsciously knowing they won’t last the duration hoped for due to old patterns being dominant in their lives.

So, we ask how we can overcome judging ourselves for where we are physically, emotionally, and financially? How can we shift the paradigm of making promises to ourselves and giving in to the habits that so graciously keep us stagnant? Did you bring in the new year in the same status you began it in January 2019 or were there significant strides you were able to accomplish? It doesn’t matter, but what does matter is that you choose an alternative route this year starting now! It’s time out for naming our plans, and perhaps creating a vision board without completely writing down the vision to make it happen. It’s not a complete plan if we paste photos on cardboard then hang it on a wall believing it will happen all in a year if we make no plans to take action towards the outcome we envision.

It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get to work! So, here are a few things you can do to create a different outcome that will help you achieve your goals, starting the beginning of the 2020 decade.

Write out what you want to see change in your life or careers. Then, what’s going to help you get there? Be thorough enough to encourage yourself to make it happen. Begin using a daily planner to remind yourself of appointments, and tasks required to meet goals (the key is keeping it with you at all times and not making decisions without checking your planner first). Log in all of your “big rocks” (tasks and events you are aware of that don’t change). These are things like vacation, birthday celebrations, anniversaries, etc. You get my drift. Next, write down as many of the events or tasks you intend to happen. These tasks can be meetings with your team, a business conference you plan to create or attend. Highlight these items. Finally, make a check-up plan to make sure things are balancing out with your initial vision. You must review this as often as possible to make sure you implement it. Holding yourself accountable is a must!

These are a few suggestions that will get you well on your way to creating the life that you want or desire. If you find these points are not enough for you to stay on track, try joining the all-new “Sistahs Circle (a monthly membership that holds you accountable within a community of creative women striving to be their best). Learn more at shevetinspires.com. Remember, you’re never alone, and you can do this!

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational activist who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into the call of God for their lives. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHE VET™ iNSPIRES.com Television Show, and the Executive Recruiter for SHE WORKS Digital™.