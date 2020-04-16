NEW COVID-19 TESTING SITE IN THE SOUTH SUBURBS

A new FREE drive-up COVID-19 testing site has opened in the South Suburbs. The testing site is located at 3824 West 159th Markham, IL with daily operational hours from 7:30 am -3:30 pm.

The site is authorized to test up to 800 first responders, health care workers, seniors and adults with serious underlying medical conditions.

Tests are available for anyone 65 or older or anyone over the age of 17 who has pre-existing medical conditions. It’s also open to all first responders and health care workers of any age with symptoms.

Testing criteria is outlined on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.