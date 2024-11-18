New Convention Center Poised to Transform Lake County’s Economic Landscape

Rendering of proposed Lake County Convention Center.

The City of Gary is embarking on a transformative journey with the development of a new, state-of-the-art convention center that promises to reshape the economy and cultural appeal of Lake County, Indiana. The project, designed to serve as a central hub for business events, cultural gatherings, and community activities, is a collaboration between the City of Gary, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, global consulting firm AECOM, and engineering specialists Robinson Engineering. Together, this alliance aims to build a landmark venue that combines economic growth with sustainable design and community engagement, enhancing Lake County’s appeal to both residents and visitors alike.

The Lake County Convention Center, strategically located just a few miles from downtown Gary and within reach of the greater Chicago area, will boast an impressive 145,000-square-foot facility tailored to meet the needs of diverse events. The architectural plans reveal a highly adaptable space, including a 40,000-square-foot exhibition hall with high ceilings, a grand 18,000-square-foot ballroom, and multiple meeting rooms that can be configured to suit a variety of event formats. Each room is designed with modular layouts, offering flexibility to host everything from large-scale conferences and trade shows to intimate workshops, social gatherings, and cultural performances.

Central to the convention center’s design is a commitment to sustainability, a priority reflected in every aspect of the facility’s construction. The project is pursuing LEED Gold certification and will incorporate green building practices such as solar panels, green roofing, and energy-efficient systems. The use of local, sustainable materials and rainwater harvesting systems are among the measures planned to reduce the building’s environmental impact. The architectural design includes natural elements and extensive landscaping featuring native plants, creating a seamless blend between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The entry plaza and surrounding gardens will enhance the visitor experience, welcoming guests with accessible pathways, a water feature, and plenty of open-air areas for gathering and relaxation.

“This convention center represents more than just a building; it is a transformative vision for our community,” stated Mayor Eddie Melton. “Our goal is to create a landmark that not only serves as a catalyst for economic development but also reflects the unique heritage and aspirations of the people of Gary and Lake County. We’re looking forward to the opportunities this will bring, from job creation to new tourism and business prospects.”

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton making presentation for the future location of the Lake County Convention Center.

The economic impact of the Lake County Convention Center is expected to be significant. Not only will the center create direct jobs in construction and operations, but it will also generate substantial opportunities for local businesses in hospitality, retail, and entertainment. In partnership with Hard Rock Casino, the development will feature a new 300-key hotel adjacent to the center, allowing for easy access between lodging and the convention facilities. The center is expected to draw thousands of visitors annually, providing a steady influx of patrons to nearby restaurants, shops, and attractions, further boosting the local economy. The project also includes provisions for new parking facilities, shuttle services, and increased public transportation options, ensuring convenient access for attendees and fostering connectivity within the community.

Community engagement is a key component of the project’s mission, with a focus on creating inclusive, sustainable opportunities for Lake County residents. From the outset, the City of Gary and its partners have committed to prioritizing minority and women-owned businesses in the hiring and contracting processes, exceeding the minimum requirements for MBE and WBE participation. Plans are also in place to establish career pathways and training programs, especially in the skilled trades, ensuring that the convention center not only creates immediate employment but also supports the long-term development of a skilled local workforce.

The center’s design reflects Gary’s rich history as an industrial powerhouse while embracing the future of sustainable urban development. A central feature is the imposing steel-framed entry canopy, an homage to the area’s legacy in steel manufacturing, paired with modern materials that offer both durability and aesthetic appeal. Large glass curtain walls allow natural light to pour into the building, providing an airy, open atmosphere for visitors. Indoor spaces are carefully planned to accommodate modern business needs, with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, high-speed internet, and specialized zones for networking and collaboration.

“With the Lake County Convention Center, we’re creating a destination that celebrates the legacy and resilience of this community,” said Matthew Schuffert, President of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. “Our goal is to offer a venue that not only brings people together for business and entertainment but also enhances Gary’s position as a cultural and economic beacon in the region.”

The construction of the convention center, slated to begin in 2025, aligns with broader initiatives for regional development, including the revitalization of the Gary Metro Station and surrounding infrastructure. With its strategic location along major transportation corridors, including easy access to the Gary/Chicago International Airport and the South Shore Line, the convention center is well-positioned to serve as a primary destination for both local and international visitors.

As Gary moves forward with this visionary project, local officials and development partners remain committed to the center’s long-term success and sustainability. This new convention center promises not only to provide economic benefits but also to enrich the cultural and social fabric of Lake County, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.