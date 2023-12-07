Never waste God’s gift – the power to change your life

Every single day God gives us one of the greatest gifts a human being can receive. That wondrous element is the gift of POSSIBILITIES.

As we near the end of another year, how many things did you excitedly anticipate in January that have not reached fruition as we approach the new year?

What would you say is the reason those possibilities have not been realized? Sometimes circumstances prevent or make exceedingly difficult attaining your goals. There is little that you can do in those cases.

But if we are honest with ourselves, how many of those goals weren’t reached because: you didn’t believe in it; you didn’t dedicate the necessary time or energy to it; you set it aside and procrastinated; you listened to the wrong people; you didn’t pray, or have faith enough.

It’s tough to assess where we have been, where we are, and where we’re going in the context of the power we have to control our own destiny. It’s easier to blame other people, systems, obstacles or our condition.

When you listen to amazing success stories, the common denominator often is the fact that goals were attained or exceeded, despite the odds. If championships were easy, everyone would wear the victor’s ring.

Real life is not like children’s sports competitions, where everyone who plays on every team wins the trophy. In order to reach the pinnacle of your aspirations, tireless effort must be dedicated to that pursuit. We have to be relentless and never say “never.”

Imagination. When we were young, our minds were filled with unlimited possibilities. One day your youthful mind could picture you being an astronaut, the next day centerfielder for the Chicago Cubs. Nothing was out of reach.

As we grew older, we became wiser but far more cynical and cautious at the same time. We disguised our fear as being reason. That spirit of “just doing it” waned, and we became more preoccupied with the risks than the exultation of triumph.

My message to you is, don’t quit! God says all things are possible in Him. If His voice leads you to do it, He will take you through it.

The next time you look in the mirror, see a miracle. See possibilities. Then, just go for it, knowing it ain’t over until God says it’s over. Believe it. Receive it. Achieve it! We are more than conquerors!

