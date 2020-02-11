Netflix’s Malcolm X Documentary Forces Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to Reexamine Murder Convictions

In what serves as the latest example of a popular documentary forcing authorities into action, the Manhattan district attorney’s office will reexamine the circumstances surrounding the 1965 murder of civil rights icon Malcolm X.

The ABA Journal reports that a preliminary review of the convictions in the case will be conducted in order to determine if a more comprehensive investigation is required.

For those wondering why this is happening now—more than a half-century after the activist’s death—Netflix’s new six-part documentary Who Killed Malcolm X? has the internet buzzing and argues that two of the men convicted for his murder couldn’t have been at the scene of the crime.

“District Attorney [Cyrus] Vance has met with representatives from the Innocence Project and associated counsel regarding this matter,” director of communications Danny Frost told PIX 11 in a statement. “He has determined that the district attorney’s office will begin a preliminary review of the matter, which will inform the office regarding what further investigative steps may be undertaken.”

The preliminary review will be led by Senior Trial Counsel Peter Casolaro and Conviction Integrity Deputy Chief Charles King.

This article originally appeared in UpnUp News.