Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS) Leading Community Improvement and Clean Up Efforts Throughout The Entire Month of June

NHS will bring together residents, corporate sponsors, government officials and organizational partners for a series of National NeighborWorks® activities taking place throughout the entire month of June.

“We’re inviting all to join us for these exciting service projects throughout the entire month as we celebrate 50 years of work in Chicago’s neighborhoods,” said NHS President and CEO Anthony E. Simpkins. “It is our tradition to make sure we reach all parts of the city and even the south suburbs and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he added.

Below are dates, times and locations for all planned events:

South Shore

Rainbow Beach Clean-Up & Beautification Effort

Saturday, June 1 | 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Project details: Join us along the scenic Lakefront for a beach clean-up

Bronzeville

Drexel Homes Community Landscaping

Saturday, June 8 | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Project details: Join us at the Drexel Homes for landscaping, painting and other property beautification efforts in the area.

Harvey, Illinois

Vacant Lot Clean-Up & Beautification Effort

Saturday, June 8 | 8 a.m. –1 p.m.

15400 Robey Ave., Harvey IL.

North Lawndale

Douglass Branch Library Garden Makeover

Saturday, June 8 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

West Humboldt Park

Ujima Community Garden Clean-Up & Beautification Effort

Saturday, June 29 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m

Project details: Join us at Ujima Community Garden for a block clean-up and flower planting.

South Shore

South Shore Cultural Center Clean-Up & Beautification Effort

Saturday, June 29 | 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Project details: Clean-up of Beach and Nature Sanctuary. Presentation from MWRD.

NHS Chicago is part of the national NeighborWorks® network, an affiliation of more than 240 nonprofit organizations located in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The NeighborWorks® network was founded and is supported by NeighborWorks America, which creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.

Funding for NHS’ NeighborWorks® Day comes from a number of valued supporters including lead sponsor: State Farm