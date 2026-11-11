Nearly $900,000 Raised to Improve Healthcare Access in Chicago and Milwaukee

Advocate Health fundraising event supports efforts to reduce health disparities, expand neighborhood care and create new opportunities in underserved communities.

CHICAGO, IL — A major fundraising initiative is bringing renewed attention to healthcare disparities and the need for greater investment in historically underserved communities across Chicago and Milwaukee.

Advocate Health announced that its annual GATHER fundraising event raised nearly $900,000 to support healthcare access initiatives on Chicago’s South Side and Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The October 28 event brought together more than 400 community leaders, philanthropists and supporters at The Geraghty in Chicago.

The latest fundraising effort adds to more than $2.2 million generated through the annual event over the past three years, reflecting continued financial support for programs intended to improve healthcare access and strengthen neighborhoods facing longstanding economic and health challenges.

Addressing Healthcare Inequality on Chicago’s South Side

For many residents of Chicago’s predominantly African American neighborhoods, access to quality healthcare remains a significant concern.

According to Advocate Health, life expectancy in some South Side communities is as much as 30 years shorter than in neighborhoods on Chicago’s North Side. The disparity underscores the importance of addressing barriers such as limited access to healthcare services, economic inequality and other social conditions that affect residents’ health.

Healthcare advocates have long emphasized that improving community health requires more than medical treatment. Access to preventive care, affordable services, transportation, healthy food and stable employment can also influence how long and how well people live.

Advocate Health’s ongoing investment strategy aims to address several of these challenges by bringing healthcare resources closer to residents and developing partnerships with organizations already serving local communities.

A New Hospital and Expanded Neighborhood Services

A centerpiece of Advocate Health’s South Side investment is a new $300 million community hospital that will replace the aging Advocate Trinity Hospital.

The new facility, planned for the former U.S. Steel South Works site near Chicago’s lakefront, is part of a broader $1 billion initiative to transform healthcare delivery across the South Side.

The hospital project is intended to provide modern inpatient, emergency and specialty care services while improving access to healthcare technology.

Beyond the hospital, Advocate Health has outlined plans for 10 Neighborhood Care locations designed to provide convenient services within communities where residents live and work.

The broader initiative also includes expanded outpatient treatment, chronic disease management, preventive healthcare programs and workforce development opportunities.

Together, these investments could help reduce the need for residents to travel outside their neighborhoods for routine medical treatment and specialized services.

Mellody Hobson Highlights the Importance of Opportunity

The fundraising event featured Chicago business leader Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments, who participated in a conversation with Dia Nichols, president of Advocate Health Care.

Hobson reflected on her experiences growing up in Chicago and discussed the importance of expanding opportunities for young people and families.

Her participation reinforced the connection between community investment, financial stability and access to essential resources.

The evening also included a performance by the Soul Children of Chicago, highlighting the city’s cultural talent and community spirit.

Healthcare Investment Beyond Hospital Walls

Advocate Health officials emphasized that improving health outcomes requires collaboration between healthcare providers, community organizations, philanthropic supporters and neighborhood residents.

The organization’s strategy includes addressing nonmedical factors that can influence health, including housing, employment, nutrition and access to community resources.

In Milwaukee, a separate initiative known as The Beacon is designed to bring together health and wellness programs, workforce development, housing assistance and other community support services.

The project was shaped by input from more than 1,000 residents, healthcare workers and community organizations.

Although the initiatives in Chicago and Milwaukee address different local needs, both reflect an effort to expand healthcare beyond traditional hospital settings.

Building a Healthier Future for Chicago’s Black Communities

For African American communities on Chicago’s South Side, the significance of these investments extends beyond the construction of new medical facilities.

Expanded healthcare services can create opportunities for earlier diagnosis, improved management of chronic illnesses and stronger relationships between healthcare providers and residents.

Workforce development programs may also help connect local residents with employment and career advancement opportunities in the healthcare industry.

Still, meaningful progress will depend on how effectively the investments translate into accessible, affordable and reliable healthcare for families throughout the South Side.

The nearly $900,000 raised at GATHER represents additional philanthropic support for a broader effort to address health disparities that have affected many neighborhoods for generations.

As Advocate Health continues moving forward with its South Side transformation plans, community participation and accountability will remain important in determining whether the projects deliver lasting improvements.

For Chicago families who have faced longstanding barriers to healthcare, the ultimate measure of success will be healthier neighborhoods, improved access to medical services and opportunities for residents to live longer, healthier lives.

Source: Advocate Health, October 30, 2026. Additional background from Advocate Health Care’s South Side hospital development announcement, June 2, 2026.