Nearly $6 Million Awarded to Community-Led Development Projects in Chicago

Six community-led projects will expand access to health care, small business resources, fresh food and violence prevention services across the city’s South and West Sides.

CHICAGO — Six community-led development projects across Chicago will receive nearly $6 million in grants aimed at bringing new businesses, health care services, jobs and other essential resources to neighborhoods that have historically struggled to attract investment.

The funding, announced November 2 by The Chicago Community Trust, comes through its Neighborhood Capital Fund, an initiative designed to help community organizations turn vacant and underused properties into spaces that serve local residents.

The investments will support projects in Austin, Englewood, Little Village, North Lawndale and West Garfield Park, with a focus on strengthening neighborhood economies and providing services residents need close to home.

Among the largest recipients is Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, which will receive $1.5 million toward the development of the Austin HOPE Center. The planned 25,000-square-foot facility will expand access to pediatric specialty care and behavioral health services on Chicago’s West Side.

The project is being developed in partnership with Stone Community Development Corporation and Lurie Children’s Hospital, with behavioral health provider Thresholds also participating in coordinated care efforts.

In Englewood, the Resident Association of Greater Englewood, commonly known as R.A.G.E., will receive $1.3 million to support The Re-Up, a mixed-use development near 59th Street and Racine Avenue.

The facility will serve as the organization’s headquarters while providing community gathering space and a restaurant. It will also become part of a larger development planned along the 59th and Racine corridor.

Another Englewood organization, Dion’s Chicago Dream, will receive $800,000 to develop Dreamville Campus, a 20,000-square-foot food distribution and economic development center.

The project is intended to expand access to fresh food while creating opportunities for local businesses and employment. The organization plans to strengthen its food distribution operations while establishing space for entrepreneurs and community investment.

In West Garfield Park, the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago will receive $1.25 million for its Peace Campus project.

The planned facility will bring together violence intervention programs, workforce development, behavioral health resources and spaces for healing. The goal is to provide residents with support services while addressing conditions that contribute to neighborhood violence.

Small business development is another major focus of the grants.

The Little Village Chamber of Commerce will receive $800,000 toward the construction of El Centro, a business resource and visitor center intended to help local entrepreneurs develop and expand their businesses.

In North Lawndale, New Covenant Community Development Corporation will receive $325,000 to complete its Business Innovation Center.

The center will provide business training, individual coaching, shared workspaces and other resources designed to help residents launch and grow businesses.

Together, the six projects represent an effort to place greater control over neighborhood development in the hands of organizations already working within the communities they serve.

Rather than relying exclusively on outside developers, the Neighborhood Capital Fund supports projects shaped by local leadership and community priorities.

Christen Wiggins, director of community development at The Chicago Community Trust, said the investments reflect the vision of neighborhood residents and are intended to create lasting community assets.

The grants are supported by a combination of philanthropic, corporate and individual donors, including the MacArthur Foundation, JPMorgan Chase, the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and other organizations.

For communities that have experienced decades of disinvestment, the projects represent more than new buildings. They are intended to expand access to resources that can influence daily life, from medical care and nutritious food to employment opportunities and safer neighborhood spaces.

The funding also highlights the growing role of community organizations in shaping Chicago’s economic future.

As the developments move forward, their impact will depend on how successfully the organizations turn these investments into accessible services, sustainable businesses and lasting opportunities for residents.

The Chicago Community Trust says the Neighborhood Capital Fund is designed to help close financing gaps for developments that address community priorities and improve neighborhood quality of life.