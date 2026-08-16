NIPSCO customers without power in Gary rises to over 31,000

The number of NIPSCO customers in Gary without power has risen to over 31,000, according to the latest data the utility company released at 4 p.m., Sunday, August 16.

Efforts to restore power in Gary remain slow as residents live without power on the fifth day after the storm. Callers from Gary say they are unable to flush their toilets and had to throw out food that spoiled. One resident called the situation “another Katrina,” referring to the powerful hurricane that caused massive flooding and widespread power outages in New Orleans in 2005. Another caller said cell phone signals in Gary are bad, and as she was talking the phone call disconnected.

Marion Williams, owner of Gary’s WLTH Radio station on 5th Avenue, said his station has been off the air since Tuesday, August 11 because of the storm.

Organizers of the Gary Air Show say the event scheduled for August 21-23 as the city continue to focus on restoration efforts. The city’s biggest concern is restoring power to its residents.

The latest data show a total 31,376 NIPSCO customers in Gary’s nine zip codes still without power as of 4 p.m. By 11 am Sunday, 29,769 NIPSCO customers in Gary were in the dark. With the latest figures, over 25 percent of the 125,000 NIPSCO customers without power are Gary residents. That’s an increase of 1,607 customers since 11 am Sunday. Seven out of nine of Gary’s zip codes saw increases in outages from 11 am to 4 pm Sunday.

Kevin Livingston, a spokesperson for NIPSCO, told the Crusader a tree fell on power lines that knocked out a substation in Merrillville that services many of Gary’s zip codes.

“Our workers are working on it and hopefully get power restored,” Livingston said. “I wish there was a better way to explain things.”

The huge storm hit August 11 causing an unprecedented, widespread power outage that impacted numerous cities in Northwest Indiana. Over 300,000 NIPSCO customers were impacted. As of 11 am, power had been restored to 196,000 NIPSCO customers, the company reported.

At 9 pm Sunday, August 16, NIPSCO released the latest data on restored power in Gary, where the overall number of outages increased for the second time Sunday instead of decrease. (See Chart).

NBC 5 Chicago on August 14 reported that Gary had the most outages of any community, with more than 38,000 people without power after the storm hit with 99 mph winds. By late Saturday morning, August 16, about 33,000 Gary residents were still in the dark, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

Out of 12 cities with the most outages in Northwest Indiana, NIPSCO data Sunday show Gary by far had the most and the worst hit. Merrillville had 12,488 NIPSCO customers without power.

NIPSCO on Wednesday, August 13 reported that 35,000 of its customers in Gary were without power. According to a Gary Crusader analysis, out of those customers, only 5,231 NIPSCO customers in Gary had their power restored over a five-day period by 11 am Sunday.

Restoration efforts were delayed Friday after shots were fired at a NIPSCO truck in the 200 block in Gary as two workers were repairing an electric power line. A NIPSCO spokesperson said restoration efforts resumed Saturday evening.

Glen Park, University Park, Ambridge Mann, Tolleston, and Miller Beach have experience more power outages among Gary neighborhoods, according to the latest data on NIPSCO’s map. The neighborhoods with the highest power outages are in zip code 46408, which includes Glen Park, and parts of University Park, Morningside and Black Oak. According to NIPSCO, 7,596 customers in Gary in those neighborhoods were still without power as of 4 pm today.

In zip code 46404, which includes Ambridge Mann and Tolleston neighborhoods, 7,596 people were still in the dark. In zip code 46403, which includes the Miller Beach neighborhood, Dunesland Village and Marquette Park, about 5,669 NIPSCO customers were without power.

The Northwest Indiana Times reported Sunday evening that Bob Starkey, the Dyer Town Council president, sent a letter to NIPSCO CEO Vince Parisi and the company’s public affairs manager for Lake County Alexius Barber, accusing NIPSCO of focusing less than 1 percent of restoration efforts to the Town of Dyer after the storm. About 4,404 Dyer residents are without power, according to the latest NIPSCO data.

At its peak, more than 60 percent of NIPSCO’s electric customers were without power, making this one of the largest outage events in the company’s history.

Thousands of NIPSCO employees, contractors and employees from affiliated Columbia Gas companies, and support from the Indiana National Guard are working around the clock to restore power to residents.

NIPSCO said it estimates power will be restored to all residents by Friday, August 21.