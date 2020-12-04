Nearly 20-year-old film ‘As An Act of Protest’ available for rental

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

“As an Act of Protest” is a cult favorite from radical artist Dennis Leroy Kangalee. Since 2001 and its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival, the film has screened throughout Europe, but was never picked up for distribution until the Speller Street Film’s worldwide release of the extended European version about a month ago.

“With the current racial and political climate, now is the perfect time to re-introduce this powerful film to the world once again,” said Christopher Everett, President of Speller Street Films. “Dennis has always carried the torch of creating protest art and creating art for social change, so I am very honored to help restore and release Dennis Leroy Kangalee’s unseen gem to a new audience.”

Deemed the “Best Black film no one will see” in 2002 by film critic Kam Williams, “As an Act of Protest” is a cinematic poem about racism and its psychological effects. An avant-garde feature powered by a strong theatrical current rather than a foray into conventional narrative cinema, its style flows from documentary and melodrama to satire and horror.

The film follows Cairo Medina (Che Ayende), a young African-American actor, who goes through a station-of-the-cross journey to find the meaning of his life and eradicate the racism and police brutality that continue to plague the world.

The time is ripe for this film to come back on the scene; racism abounds. Protestors in gas masks set the opening scene. Amid all this, Cairo is trying to keep a community playhouse thriving, but is met with resistance by the owners of the building, who have a problem with Black actors performing live art. The owners say, “Harlem is a melting point” and are trying to foreclose or sever their ties with Cairo. On the other hand, his group of performers haggle over performing James Baldwin’s “Blues for Mister Charlie,” with some siding with the bank and building principals on selling Cairo and his ideas out.

On the home front, Cairo’s father doesn’t have much faith in him and is even more incensed when Cairo is beaten up by a gang of white guys wearing pig masks. He opined that if Cairo would find a real job, then he wouldn’t be out in the streets late at night.

Kangalee is a writer, actor and guerrilla filmmaker from Queens, New York, born to a Trinidadian couple. An eternal outsider Kangalee, which literally means “the dispossessed,” was a theater director during NYC’s final crumbling decade, the ’90s, leading Dionysus 2000 Theater Lab, one of New York’s most dynamic and politically progressive theater groups in the final days before 9/11. And in this film, I believe Cairo feels “dispossessed,” because just when he thinks he can join forces with a racial justice group led by an esteemed professor to “find an outlet for his Black rage,” he learns that this “pseudo militant professor” is just as “bougie” as the next collegiate. An impromptu visit to the professor’s home ends with Cairo’s arrest, after he observes hypocritical sellouts drinking fine wine and looking upon him with disdain. His girlfriend accuses him of trying to save all Black people, he swigs Mylanta—which reminds me of the character in Spike Lee’s “Clockers,” who constantly drinks Yoo-Hoo—to calm his stomach. Kangalee is best known for this film, which has been described as a powerful “line in the sand” against racism and police brutality.

No matter what the name of the film, or the position of the screenwriter, nor the name of the production company, one thing hasn’t changed. It’s hard watching these cacophonies of events play out—accompanied by a somber soundtrack—and nothing seems to have changed in nearly two decades. The permeation and prevalence of racism and police brutality is ever present. Let’s just pray that 20 years from now, films covering these subjects aren’t still in vogue, and this remains merely a cult classic and not a representation of what’s going on outside one’s four walls.

For information about renting “As an Act of Protest,” visit [https://vimeo.com/ondemand/protest].