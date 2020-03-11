NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for the coronavirus

By Joseph Phillips

The Crusader Group, Sports Editor

After covering the Chicago Bulls versus Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday night March 10, the NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive on Wednesday, night March 11, for the coronavirus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” said the NBA league office in a statement issued shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

According to the league office, the player who tested positive for the virus was Utah Jazz all-star center Rudy Gobert. That led to Utah’s game versus Oklahoma City to be postponed prior to tipoff.

Players were on the floor for warmups when they were told to return to their locker rooms. About 30 minutes later, fans were told the game was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Jazz and Thunder players are currently being quarantined at Chesapeake Energy Arena, according to the league office.

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, speaking before his team played at Miami on Wednesday — where news of the shutdown broke during the fourth quarter — said “these are scary times.”

As of Crusader press time, Rudy Gobert is the only player who has tested positive for the virus.