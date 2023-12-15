NBA Star Darius Garland gives back to Gary Community

Banneker at Marquette students watching video from Darius Garland

Darius Garland, from the NBA’s Cleveland Cavalier and proud Gary native, demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his hometown on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, by organizing a heartwarming coat giveaway for 40 students at Banneker at Marquette. The event, spearheaded by Garland’s foundation, aimed to bring warmth and holiday cheer to the youth of the community that played a crucial role in his formative years.

Darius Garland

Having previously funded toy giveaways and basketball camps, Garland’s philanthropic efforts continued to make a positive impact on the lives of Gary’s youth. The coat giveaway at Banneker at Marquette was met with enthusiasm from both students and school officials.

Principal Chaitra Wade expressed her gratitude, stating, “We are honored that Mr. Garland continues to give back to a community that played a vital part in his formative education. The students were so excited, and the coats are simply beautiful.”

Despite Garland’s inability to attend the giveaway in person, he ensured his presence was felt through a specially prepared video message that resonated with the students. In addition to the coats, the students were delighted to receive Cleveland Cavalier hats and gloves, enhancing their connection to their hometown hero.

Darius Garland’s connection to Gary runs deep. He spent his early years at Banneker Achievement Center, where he excelled academically and athletically. Although his family later relocated to Nashville in 2012, Garland’s roots in Gary continued to shape his commitment to giving back.

A standout athlete, Garland attended Brentwood Academy, achieving remarkable success in basketball. Despite facing challenges, including a significant injury during his time at Vanderbilt University, Garland’s determination and resilience fueled his journey to the NBA.

Cleveland Cavalier winter hats

Recognized as one of the best point guards in the NBA, Garland’s achievements extend beyond the court. He is a proven leader and a compassionate philanthropist, consistently supporting the Gary community. From providing food and toys to hosting basketball camps emphasizing the importance of education, Garland’s impact is felt far beyond the arena.

The Darius Garland Foundation, committed to uplifting the youth of Gary, continues to work on various initiatives to support the community. Garland’s dedication to his roots exemplifies the true spirit of hometown pride and generosity.