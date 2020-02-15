NBA Rookie Superstar Zion Williamson shares his thoughts with the Crusader on NBA All-Star Weekend Media Day

By Joseph Phillips

Sports Editor

Standing 6′ foot 6″, weighing 284 pounds with a muscular type physique, forward Zion Williamson will hope to be both the face and the future of the NBA for many years to come.

And when it comes to team goals, Williamson may possess the necessary skills, physique, shoe deals, and leadership ability to one day lead his New Orleans Pelicans to an NBA Championship. Some believe the time is soon.

To kick-off the 2020 NBA All -Star Weekend Media Day in Chicago, the Crusader sat down with Williamson at the NBA Rising Stars USA versus World practice event to talk his generation’s role in the future of the game of basketball and the loss of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant.

“Man, I don’t even think we are looking that far honestly, ” said Williamson about the next generation of basketball talent. “I think we are just trying to focus on this weekend. I think what I want to say about our generation is that we brought our own swag and that we

brought our own style to the game.”

Williamson, known as personal human highlight film on the basketball court, has so far dazzled NBA fans with amazing windmill dunks, hulk-strength like rebounding skills, and the charisma of a great leader who might carry the game for many years to come.

During the press conference interview, Williamson also expressed his sentiments for NBA great and Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant. He believes Bryant’s shoes was this generation’s version of Michael Jordan shoes.

“To be honest, it’s up their with Jordan,” said Williamson, when asked about Bryant’s loss and players love for his shoes. “He’s this generation Michael Jordan. If you look up, a lot of players in this generation are wearing Kobe’s when playing basketball. So it’s

impacted the shoe game.”

Williamson, now in his rookie season, will look to chase Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for the 2020 NBA Rookie of The Year Award after the All-Star Break. Since his return from injury, Williamson has averaged 19.8 points per game, 7 rebounds and 2 assist for the

Pelicans.

According to his bio, Williamson was born in Salisbury, North Carolina and attended Spartanburg Day School, where he was a consensus five-star recruit and was ranked among the top five players in the 2018 class.

Williamson also led his team to three straight state championships and earned South Carolina Mr. Basketball recognition in his senior season. Williamson also left high school as a McDonald’s All-American, runner-up for Mr. Basketball USA, and USA Today All-USA first team honoree. In high school, Williamson drew national attention for his breathtaking slam dunks.

In his freshman and only season at Duke University, Williamson was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Athlete of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year. Williamson set the single-game school scoring record for freshmen players in January 2019, claimed ACC Rookie of the Week accolades five times, earned college AP Player of the Year, earned Sporting News College Player of the Year recognition, and won the Wayman Tisdale Award to close out his collegiate career.

By the end of his NBA career, Williamson’s name may one day be ranked amongst NBA greats.