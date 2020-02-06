NBA, NBPA, and NIKE to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and families on NBA All-Star Weekend

By Joseph Phillips

Sportswriter

In a recent announcement made by the NBA League Office on Friday, January 31, the NBA, NBPA and Nike announced that the 2020 NBA All-Star uniforms will pay tribute to the late great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and their seven friends and teammates who tragically passed away in last Sunday’s helicopter accident on January 26, in California.

According to the League Office, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game will feature “Team LeBron (James) wearing the No. 2” and “Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo) wearing the No. 24” – Gianna and Kobe’s basketball jersey numbers, respectively.

“Team LeBron (will) Wear No. 2 and Team Giannis (will) Wear No. 24 as a Tribute to the Bryants during (the) 69th NBA All-Star Game,” said the League Office via press release. “Player Participants throughout the Weekend (will) Wear Patches with Nine Stars Representing Those Who Lost Their Lives in (last) Sunday’s Tragedy.”

The league stated that both teams will wear jersey patches displaying nine stars, representing those who lost their lives in the crash. This includes John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

The players will wear the jerseys during the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT.

Prior to the All-Star game held on Sunday, February 16 at the UC, the league’s best rookies and sophomores will also take part in the ceremony during the NBA Rising Stars event. The event will be held on Friday, February 14 at the UC, where all will wear jersey patches featuring the Nos. 2 and 24 in the center surrounded by nine stars.

The same patch will also be worn by the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night participants competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, the Mountain DEW 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, February 15.