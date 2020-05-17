NBA looks to reopen practice facilities

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

With COVID-19 shutting down all sporting events across America, the National Basketball Association is possibly on the verge of re-opening several practice facilities in healthy quarantine cities.

According to commissioner Adam Silver, both sides are looking for neutral sites to play in, but a decision has not been made yet.

The NBA league office announced last month that Friday, May 8, would be the earliest day to re-open team practice facilities for player workouts. In doing so, the NBA set rules to allow for safe and controlled environments for players to train, which include having no more than four players in the facility at any one time, and no head or assistant coaches participating.

In addition to re-opening practice facilities, the league will also prohibit group activities such as scrimmages.

Below are comments posted by NBA.com from players and teams who are prepared to re-open those facilities.

Here is a comment by a Philadelphia 76ers GM: “I wouldn’t bet against, [Joel] Embiid.”

No games do not mean no basketball for many NBA players intent on being ready when the league resumes play. Players are keeping in shape, including Philadelphia All-Star Joel Embiid, who posted a picture of himself on Instagram, apparently worn out after an intense workout at the 76ers’ practice facility, according to the league’s office.