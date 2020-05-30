NBA legend Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

Former NBA legend and New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing recently tested positive for COVID-19. Ewing is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University Hoyas men’s basketball team and has been released from the hospital where he was being treated for the virus.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” said the Hall of Famer Ewing, in a statement issued by the university on Friday, May 22. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

According to the university, the 57-year-old Ewing is the only member of its men’s program who has contracted the coronavirus.

As a former player, the 7-foot Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA men’s basketball championship and reached two additional title games. During his four years playing for legendary coach John Thompson Jr., Georgetown finished with a record of 121-23, and a winning percentage of .840.

In the 1985 NBA Draft, Ewing was taken No. 1 overall by the Knicks, and would go on and lead his team to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA, 15 with the Knicks and is known for his competitive battles with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the Eastern Conference playoffs in the 1990s.