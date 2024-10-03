NBA defensive great Dikembe Mutombo passed at the age of 58

Known for his uncanny blocking ability and his finger-wagging catchphrase, “No, No, No,” after each of his blocks, NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombo passed away at the age of 58 on Monday, September 30, prior to NBA Media Day.

According to his bio, Mutombo was a Congolese-American professional basketball player who played 18 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Nicknamed “Mount Mutombo” for his defensive prowess, he is commonly regarded as one of the best shot-blockers and defensive players of all time. Outside of basketball, he was well known for his humanitarian work. The 7-foot-2-inch (2.18 m), 260-pound (120 kg) center moved to the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo at age 21 to play college basketball for the Georgetown Hoyas.

In 1991, the Denver Nuggets chose Mutombo with the fourth overall pick of the NBA draft. During his NBA career, he played for six teams. Mutombo played in the NBA Finals for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2001 and for the New Jersey Nets in 2003. He received the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award four times, tied with Ben Wallace and Rudy Gobert for the most awards. Mutombo led the NBA in blocked shots three times, led the league in rebounds twice, and was named to eight All-Star teams.

On January 10, 2007, Mutombo reached second place on the list of NBA career leaders in blocked shots, his bio states. At the conclusion of the 2009 NBA playoffs, Mutombo announced his retirement.

His number 55 jersey has been retired by both the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks. Mutombo was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on September 11, 2015.

Following his retirement, Dikembe Mutombo dedicated much of his time to humanitarian efforts, particularly in his homeland, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In 1997, Mutombo established the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation to improve living conditions in his native Congo. One of his most significant contributions was the construction of the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital, named after his late mother. The hospital, which opened in 2007 in Kinshasa, has treated tens of thousands of patients and remains one of the largest healthcare facilities in the country.

Mutombo’s humanitarian work earned him numerous accolades throughout his career. He was a tireless advocate for health and education initiatives, not only in Africa but globally. In 2009, he was appointed a Global Ambassador for the NBA, where he worked to grow the sport internationally and inspire future generations of players. Mutombo was also involved with UNICEF and other organizations, focusing on eradicating polio and bringing awareness to health disparities.

In 2015, Mutombo was awarded the Sager Strong Award at the NBA Awards for his commitment to his humanitarian endeavors. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remarked on his influence, stating, “Dikembe was not only a force on the court but a champion off the court for those in need. His dedication to improving the lives of others is a legacy that will continue long after his time with us.”

Mutombo’s former Georgetown coach, John Thompson, once said, “Dikembe always understood that the world was bigger than basketball. He played with purpose and lived with purpose. His work in his country and with those who are often overlooked speaks volumes of the man he was.”

Former NBA colleague Alonzo Mourning, who played alongside Mutombo during their time at Georgetown, reflected on his passing: “Dikembe was my brother on and off the court. We competed, we laughed, we fought for causes together, and we uplifted communities in need. The impact he made on so many people’s lives will never be forgotten.”

In the months leading up to his death, it was revealed that Dikembe Mutombo had been battling brain cancer. Despite his illness, Mutombo remained engaged in his charitable work and continued to inspire many with his strength and resilience. His family had shared that he was receiving treatment for a brain tumor, and NBA officials, including Commissioner Adam Silver, requested prayers for his recovery when his condition became public. Unfortunately, Mutombo passed away while surrounded by his loved ones.

David Stern, the former NBA commissioner who presided over much of Mutombo’s career, once summed up his legacy perfectly: “He was a giant on the basketball court, but his heart was even bigger. His dedication to his people and his vision for the future of healthcare and education is something we should all admire.”

Mutombo’s passing leaves a tremendous void, but his life’s work, both on and off the court, remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for many. He will be remembered not just for wagging his finger after a block, but for lifting up communities and bringing attention to global health and social justice issues.