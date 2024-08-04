NBA announces 2024 NBA Cup Play: Bulls to play in Group C 

In recent news, the NBA officially announced groups for the 2024 NBA Cup. The Bulls will compete in the Eastern Conference Group C along with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington.

Teams were distributed amongst groups based on their 2023-24 regular season records. According to the Chicago Bulls, Group play begins on Tuesday, November 12, continuing on Tuesdays and Fridays until December 3.

The full NBA Cup schedule will be revealed on August 13, ahead of the full 2024-25 schedule release. Bulls NBA Cup games are presented by Motorola Razr+.

Below is a breakdown on how the NBA Cup works:

Each team will play four “cup night” group stage games against the teams in their group. All NBA Cup games besides the Championship game will count towards regular season standings.

Three group winners plus one wild card team from each conference will advance to the knockout rounds, featuring eight total teams in a single elimination format.

The Semifinals and Championship will both take place in Nevada on December 14 and 17, respectively.

The 2024 NBA Cup Schedule will feature multiple group play categories. The Group Stage will play November 12 – December 3 (Tuesdays and Fridays).

The Quarterfinals will take place from December 10 – 11. The Semifinals will take place on December 14 (Nevada) and the Championship will take place on December 17, in Nevada.

Ticket Information: Tickets for NBA Cup games will be available as part of the single game ticket on-sale window via the Chicago Bulls.