National Women of Achievement honors Dr. Carrie Filer Davis posthumously

2022 Founder’s Day keynote speech delivered by Carol Bell

It was a soul stirring National Women of Achievement Founder’s Day 2022 at the Oak Lawn Hilton, Saturday, November 19. Sharing the day with Achiever members were special guests Art Norman, NBC 5 TV anchor and veteran journalist; the Honorable Timothy C. Evans, Chief Judge, Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois; and Reverend Stephen Thurston II, ordained minister and alum of Morehouse College, Northwestern University, and Oxford University. Guests applauded the encouraging and uplifting speakers.

Delivering the keynote address for NWOA was financial whiz and influencer, Carol “Kay” Bell who gave an inspiring memory-filled keynote about NWOA Chicago chapter founder, Dr. Carrie Filer Davis.

Pictured seated, l-r, is Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans and NBC 5 TV anchor and veteran journalist Art Norman. Standing from, l-r: NWOA President Helen Davis Gardner, M.D., Rev. Stephen Thurston, II and NWOA Vice President, Gina R. Davis, Esq.

Davis, who started the Chicago chapter 44 years ago, in 1978, was honored posthumously. She was a noted author, philanthropist, and educator and directed the charitable activities of NWOA for many years.

There are 50 NWOA Chapters nationwide. NWOA is a community conscious, service oriented organization influencing members to be an active part of their communities. Its multifaceted programs and projects impact and empower youth to achieve excellence.

