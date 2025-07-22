National Weather Service in Chicago Issues an Extreme Heat Watch for Wednesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 24

An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in effect through midnight on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m. for Chicagoland area due to extreme heat and humidity. Residents can expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105˚ to 110˚ are possible. OEMC will monitor conditions with the National Weather Service and will issue updates and alerts if the Watch becomes a Warning.

IMPACTS: Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. Heat indices late Wednesday night is not likely to drop much below 90 degrees, particularly in the city. Therefore, little to no heat relief is expected until sometime Thursday night. Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. For cooling areas, visit Cooling Centers – Map | City of Chicago | Data Portal. Residents can also contact 3-1-1 for the nearest location and hours. For additional guidance and information: CDPH guidance for heat related illness.

Public safety is the top priority of the City of Chicago and OEMC will work closely with the National Weather Service in Chicago to monitor conditions. Should conditions deteriorate with the expected heat and humidity, OEMC will coordinate the City’s response by working with departments citywide to assist residents and vulnerable populations.

Chicago OEMC App

For safety and preparedness at your fingertips, residents and visitors are encouraged to download the Chicago OEMC App. The public safety tool provides safety information, cooling center locations, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information and much more. Users will also have access to current forecasts, radar, and other weather-related information as well. The app is available through the Apple App and Google Play stores or visit the website Chicago.gov/OEMC.

EXTREME HEAT and HUMIDITY

OEMC monitors weather conditions 24/7 with the National Weather Service (NWS) from the City’s Operations Center and issues alerts for advisories, watches, and warnings for extreme situations. If conditions warrant, an extreme heat warning will be issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) when the following triggers are met:

Peak heat index is expected to reach 100° to 105° for three consecutive days

Peak heat index is expected to exceed 105°-110°F for at least two consecutive days

Peak heat index is forecasted at 110° or higher for one day.

Once issued, the city’s emergency response plan is activated.

To receive the latest updates on heat/storm advisories and weather emergencies, residents can register for the City’s emergency alert notifications at NotifyChicago.org, check OEMC’s social media pages, tune in to local media or download the Chicago OEMC App.

COOLING AREAS (288 Options)

Wednesday, July 23 and Thursday July 24

DFSS Community Service Centers, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours at the Garfield Center will be extended to 8:00pm

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave

DFSS Senior Centers

Seniors are welcome at any of DFSS’s 21 senior centers (Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Note: Renaissance Court located at 78 E Washington hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). DFSS partners with OEMC to use robocalls to inform seniors of key information regarding how to stay safe during extreme weather. Visit Chicago.gov/Seniors for senior center locations.

We encourage seniors to stay home if possible to avoid potentially dangerous heat situations. Please pick-up your prescriptions and run any needed errands for food or other supplies as soon as possible. If you experience a life-threatening emergency during the hot weather, call 911.

Our Home Delivered Meals drivers are committed to ensuring our 9,200 seniors will receive their meals during the anticipated heat wave. Driver will be on the lookout for seniors in distress while delivering meals during the week.

Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library, City Colleges of Chicago, and Chicago Police District Locations

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the City’s Chicago 79 Public Library locations, seven City Colleges of Chicago main campus locations, 43 Chicago Park District fieldhouses, as well as pools and 143 splash pads located throughout the city, visit chicagoparkdistrict.com. Also, the Chicago Police Department’s 22 district stations are available 24 hours for relief from the heat and to be connected with shelter.

For locations visit Cooling Centers – Map | City of Chicago | Data Portal. Residents should contact 3-1-1 for the nearest location and hours. Note: Only the Park District facilities listed on the data portal provide access to air conditioning, as some facilities are not air-conditioned.

Well-Being Checks

When the temperatures climb to extreme levels, it is important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors, and our vulnerable populations. well beinge unable to make contact, you can request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1. If there is a medical emergency due to a heat related illness, call 9-1-1.

Homeless Services

Anyone seeking shelter can call 3-1-1 for assistance with placement and transportation to an available shelter.

The Shelter Placement and Resource Center (SPARC) – 2241 S. Halsted St. Supports single individuals seeking shelter placement. Not a cooling center or shelter—call ahead to ensure availability: 773-526-3707

The Salvation Army Emergency Assessment and Resource Center (EHARC) – 924 N. Christiana Provides shelter placement and overflow beds for families with children under 18 years of age. Not a cooling center or shelter—call ahead to ensure availability: 872-281-7610



Street Outreach Teams

DFSS Homeless Outreach and Prevention (HOP) teams and street outreach partners work proactively with unhoused individuals to conduct well-being checks and connect with cooling options and shelter. DFSS activates street outreach teams to ensure continued support for unsheltered residents on days when some city services are closed. Outreach teams:

visit encampments to encourage individuals to consider shelter or cooling facilities;

offer transportation to shelter and cooling centers;

educate around heat symptoms

distribute weather-appropriate essentials (water, hygiene supplies, etc.); and,

provide informational resources, bus cards, and food gift cards.

Tips to Beat the Heat –Heat Safety Tips from Marvel’s Ironheart

Stay hydrated – drink lots of water, AVOID alcohol, caffeine, sodas.

Stay inside; if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turn them down.

Minimize use of your oven and stove.

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Do not leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

The Chicago Department of Buildings (DOB) advises property owners and building managers to check their electrical and cooling equipment to make sure it is in working order. On days when the heat index exceeds 80°F, certain residential buildings must provide air conditioning in all apartments or have an air-conditioned indoor common gathering area known as a cooling center, in accordance with the City’s Cooling Ordinance.

Which buildings are required to have air conditioning or a cooling center?

Buildings operated as “housing for older persons” under the Federal Fair Housing Act

Buildings with 100 or more apartments

Buildings more than 80 feet in height (high-rise buildings)

If your home is dangerously hot, use 3-1-1:

To find the location of the nearest City cooling center

To request a senior well-being check

To report a violation of the cooling requirements

For additional information on the 2022 Cooling Ordinance visit Chicago.gov/cooling.

ComEd

“Investments made by ComEd to modernize infrastructure across our communities has made our grid the most reliable in the nation,” said David Perez, executive vice-president and COO of ComEd. “We continue to see and prepare for high temperatures across our service territory. We are constantly monitoring the weather to ensure we have people and equipment in place to respond quickly and safely to any customer impacts that may arise. We encourage our customers to stay safe around electrical equipment during storms.”

ComEd offers a variety of energy efficiency tips to help manage costs during extreme heat. Visit ComEd.com/BillSupport for more information. Public safety is paramount, and ComEd encourages customers to take the following precautions:

If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is extremely dangerous and energized.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous.

ComEd urges customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd. Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/report. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237). With ComEd’s new Outage Tracker, customers can report outages, check estimated time of restoration, view crew status updates, and explore our outage map. Visit ComEd.com/OutageTracker.

Cooling Off at the Beach?

The Chicago Park District urges patrons to enjoy the beaches safely and responsibly and look for “No Swimming Allowed” signage that indicates that swimming is not sanctioned in that area. Visitors should consult the district’s website or social media platforms to ensure water conditions are safe for swimming before heading out to the beach and only enter the water when a lifeguard is on duty. Swim hours are 11am to 7pm, daily, Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Visit links: Water Safety and chicagoparkdistrict.com.

Smart911

Create a Smart911 profile now to include vital information to share with first responders if needed. A new feature has been added to include if you have air conditioning in your home or apartment for heat emergencies. This is useful information for first responders if they are responding to vulnerable residents, particularly seniors. To edit your profile or sign-up, visit Smart911.com.

Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or events:

CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook(@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC), Instagram (chicago_oemc_911), Bluesky (@chicagooemc.bsky.social) and Threads (@chicago_oemc_911).