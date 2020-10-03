National Newspaper Week is next week!

Here are resources you can use for promotions

National Newspaper Week is Oct. 4-10! Our friends at Newspaper Association Managers have a veritable smorgasbord of materials you may use to celebrate, promote and educate.

This 80th annual National Newspaper Week is a recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees across North America and is sponsored by NAM. This year’s theme is ‘America Needs Journalists.”

The content kit contains promotional ads; all available for download at no charge to daily and non-daily newspapers across North America.

The resources also include 7 editorial pieces and 5 editorial cartoons that you may use to promote NNW.

Thanks to our partners at NAM and the Iowa City Daily Iowan, which helped with the concept of this year’s theme.

Click here to access National Newspaper Week resources!