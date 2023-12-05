December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. With two major holidays and many people on the road traveling, December is a deadly month for drunk driving. The intention of National Impaired Driving Prevention Month is to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Impaired driving refers to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other substances that can restrict a person’s ability to drive safely.

Impaired driving is a critical public safety issue, which is why drivers will notice an increase in law enforcement patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout the month of December. NEVER get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you are impaired. Impaired driving is a significant cause of traffic accidents, injuries, and fatalities.

“The Illinois Liquor Control Commission stresses the need for drivers to be responsible behind the wheel, especially during the holiday season when there is an increase in alcohol-related incidents on the roadways. We want to ensure everyone can safely enjoy the holidays with family and friends.” said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director, Lisa Gardner.

The ILCC encourages you to plan alternative ways of getting home safely after enjoying holiday festivities. Don’t drive impaired – choose a safe option such as a designated driver, rideshare, taxi, or public transportation. This holiday season, make responsible decisions for your own safety and the safety of your friends, your family, and your fellow Illinoisians.

