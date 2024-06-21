National Football League’s Africa Program set to expand to Nigeria

In June, the National Football League’s Africa program is set to expand to Nigeria as the League continues to prioritize growing the game at all levels across the continent.

“It’s truly an honor to be leading the NFL’s efforts across Africa and expand key programming into a fourth country across the continent, Nigeria – a place that is very close to my heart,” said two-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL’s Africa lead, Osi Umenyiora.

“We’ve seen the incredible impact the program has had on young athletes’ lives to date, and we look forward to creating more opportunities for global talent to play the game and grow that impact in the years ahead.”

According to the NFL, activities will take place in Lagos, with a 3-day football talent identification camp, as well as NFL Flag football activities through June 18, underlining a commitment to developing more ways to serve athletes and fans in the country.

With more than 130 players of African descent (born in Africa or first generation born in the U.S.) from across the continent in the NFL, events taking place for promising young athletes in Nigeria will continue to advance pathways to play.

Twenty-one prospects from 10 countries across Africa will first take part in the 3-day NFL Combine-style football camp to showcase their skills, competing for invites to join the NFL Academy in Loughborough, U.K., or the International Player Pathway Program.

A number of current NFL players will join talent identification camp events in Lagos, including Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku; New York Giants’ Bobby Okereke and Kayvon Thibodeaux; Seattle Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Free Agent Prince Tega Wanogho.

In collaboration with the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA), an NFL Flag football tournament between 12 U14 local Nigerian school teams will follow in Lagos, as part of League efforts to continue to grow the game across the continent.

The Cleveland Browns, who have marketing rights in Nigeria as part of the Global Markets Program, will support the events in Lagos by providing lanyards, sunglasses and additional gear to prospects and youth flag football players.

NFL Africa expansion throughout the continent follows a successful delivery of programming in Ghana in 2022 and Kenya and Cape Town in 2023, including talent identification camps, NFL Flag football clinics and fan events held in each country.

For more information on the NFL’s international efforts visit: https://www.nfl.com/international/.