National Football League and Twitter Extend Partnership Through Multi-Year Deal in 2021

The National Football League (NFL), in collaboration with Twitter, announced a multi-year partnership extension on Thursday, July 11, which will include expanded engagement formats and a full-season commitment to produce exclusive content on Twitter Spaces, and Twitter’s new live audio feature.

According to the NFL, the partnership plans to deliver New Audio Features, Twitter Spaces and the Games’ Biggest Highlights.

Twitter will also continue to be a home for the games’ biggest moments—all the touchdowns, leaping catches, incredible runs, and celebrations after they happen, from season Kickoff to Super Bowl.

“The commitment to Twitter Spaces represents another innovative step forward in the longstanding partnership between the NFL and Twitter,” said Blake Stuchin, Vice President, Digital Media Business Development of the NFL.

“We’re excited to bring NFL fans a new way to engage with live audio ahead of our biggest events of the year and every week throughout the NFL season.”

With more than 20 Spaces planned for the upcoming 2021 NFL season, the group is the first sports league to partner with Twitter to offer sponsored Twitter Spaces, giving both brands and fans new opportunities to connect and engage with live NFL audio.

The NFL’s Twitter Spaces will also be available throughout the season, as well as in conjunction with NFL tentpole events, including Kickoff, Super Bowl, the NFL Draft and more. The Spaces will include participation from current NFL players and other NFL talent to discuss season matchups and insights.

The partnership will continue to engage fans each week of the season through:

New Highlight Offerings – Curated videos featuring recaps of the best touchdowns, highlights and Tweets each week of the season with first-of-its-kind opportunities for brands.

Curated videos featuring recaps of the best touchdowns, highlights and Tweets each week of the season with first-of-its-kind opportunities for brands. Expanded NFL Twitter Votes – Fans will be invited to vote each week on the hottest topics and takes burning through the NFL Twittersphere in an expanded set of Twitter Polls.

Fans will be invited to vote each week on the hottest topics and takes burning through the NFL Twittersphere in an expanded set of Twitter Polls. Providing Fans the Best Moments from Every Game – The NFL and its Clubs will bring the best moments from every game to the #NFLTwitter community through highlights, and on-field coverage and Twitter Moments.

“We’re excited to super-serve NFL fans with even more of what they love to see on Twitter, including epic touchdown highlights all season long,” said TJ Adeshola, Head of U.S. Sports Partnerships, Twitter. “In addition to fueling the timeline with the best moments from each game in real time, we’ll be doubling down on innovation by leveraging our live audio format, ‘Spaces’, to bring fans even closer to the game.”

Since announcing their first partnership agreement in 2013, the NFL has developed live programming and distributed on-demand content that takes advantage of Twitter’s unique features to appeal to its highly engaged audience.