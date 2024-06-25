National Debt Relief Becomes Official Partner of NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Industry Leader in Debt Settlement Named Official Debt Relief Partner of the Chicago Street Race

Today, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race announced a new Official Partnership with National Debt Relief, the industry leader in debt settlement known for its Whole Human Finance™ approach to debt relief. National Debt Relief is now the Official Debt Relief Partner of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

“The Chicago Street Race is a dynamic sports and entertainment event that offers fans a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “Our fan-first focus is part of our core, so we’re proud to partner with National Debt Relief as an organization that offers unique support tailored to the needs of their consumers.”

As an Official Partner of the Chicago Street Race, National Debt Relief will be highlighted on the Chicago Street Course with signage in Turn 6. National Debt Relief will also have marketing and promotional rights to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

“Our mission is to help people get out of debt and improve their financial health. Yet many don’t know debt settlement with National Debt Relief is an option, and that we can help people get out of debt faster and for less than they owe,” said Alex Kleyner, National Debt Relief Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “U.S. household debt is at an all-time high, and NASCAR is one of the largest spectator sports in the country. This is an ideal partnership as we seek to better connect with so many struggling with debt and deliver on our promise of helping them get their lives back on track.”

Since 2009, National Debt Relief has successfully helped hundreds of thousands of people resolve their debt and reclaim their independence. Their highly rated, unique Whole Human Finance approach to debt relief not only helps their clients become debt-free, but also supports them with financial literacy and skill development, as well as emotional support throughout their debt journey, empowering them to resolve their debt and confidently build a more secure financial future. To learn more, visit NationalDebtRelief.com or call 1-800-718-0487 for a free consultation with a Certified Debt Specialist.

