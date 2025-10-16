The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, D.C., has closed indefinitely due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, leaving visitors disappointed and staff uncertain about the future.

The museum, one of 19 operated by the Smithsonian Institution, shuttered on October 12 after remaining open for the first 12 days of the shutdown that began October 1. Lawmakers have yet to pass a federal budget, stalled by partisan disagreements over healthcare funding and the expiration of Obamacare tax credits at the end of the year.

The most recent attempt to end the impasse failed October 14, when the U.S. Senate rejected a stopgap funding bill for the eighth time, 49–45. The measure requires 60 votes to advance.

President Donald Trump has threatened to lay off thousands of federal employees, saying his administration is using the shutdown to permanently eliminate federal programs favored by Democrats. He announced plans to release a list of programs to be cut on October 17.

“The Democrats are getting killed on the shutdown because we’re closing up programs that are Democrat programs that we were opposed to … and they’re never going to come back in many cases,” Trump said.

Earlier Tuesday, the White House Office of Management and Budget said it would continue to “ride out” the shutdown with more reductions in force—known as RIFs—indicating that more federal layoffs are planned. Last week, thousands of workers across seven federal agencies were notified they would lose their jobs.

As a result, all federally funded museums, including the NMAAHC, will remain closed until Congress passes a budget. The NMAAHC, which employs about 250 people, posted a message on its website: “Due to the government shutdown, we are temporarily closed. Please check back for reopening updates.”

For nearly two weeks, the museum had used leftover funds from last year’s budget to remain open.

Opened in 2016, the NMAAHC attracts more than 1.6 million visitors each year. The 350,000-square-foot, 10-story museum is the largest institution in the world dedicated to African American history and culture, housing more than 40,000 artifacts and nearly 300,000 members.

Visitors begin their tour in the lower levels, which feature exhibits on slavery and Reconstruction, before moving upward through displays chronicling segregation, the Civil Rights Movement, and modern Black achievement.

The museum’s establishment followed decades of advocacy and was made possible in 2003 when Congress passed legislation spearheaded by the late Congressman John Lewis. It officially opened on September 24, 2016, as the 19th museum of the Smithsonian Institution.

Since January, the NMAAHC has faced criticism from the Trump administration, which alleged the museum places “too much emphasis” on slavery. In August, federal officials ordered the museum to “comply with administration values” within 120 days, setting a December 11 deadline.

In April, Director Kevin Young resigned amid the growing tensions and was replaced by Interim Director Shanita Brackett, the museum’s associate director of operations.

The closure of the nation’s premier institution dedicated to African American history underscores the broader cultural impact of the political gridlock in Washington—one that silences the stories of a people whose journey is central to America’s own.