National Black male mental health tour ‘Just Heal, Bro’ heads to Chicago

WHO: National Black male mental health tour Just Heal, Bro, will be heading to Chicago at Malcolm X College Auditorium – 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. – Chicago, Illinois 60612 on Monday, October 30th (6p – Joy Joint / 7p – Panel). Living Hope Productions will present the Just Heal, Bro tour featuring a curated cast of credible wellness speakers specializing in clinical and experiential mental health expertise. Ignited by the uptick of depression and suicide rates in the Black community over twenty cities have engaged in the tour’s powerful gathering of men in support mental health education, healing and brotherhood. The tour stop is in partnership with Taraji P. Henson’s Boris L. Henson Foundation “Joy Joint” campaign. (Free to the public, men only)

The speaker line-up will include:Actor/Health Advocate Lamman Rucker, former pro ball player and suicide attempt survivor turned licensed therapist, Dr. Jay Barnett; Author and Coach Dr. Joel Tudman, Chicago’s own Anthony Wilson, Manager of Lydia’s Home Assocation and Relational Intelligence Expert Lawrence Adjah along with contribution from several local therapists.

WHAT: Just Heal, Bro is a global initiative designed to help Black men:

Find strength in vulnerability and mental/emotional healing through education and community

﻿Develop emotional intelligence and tools for resiliency cultivation

Cultivate brotherhood and community amongst each other

Foster Black male healing journeys through culturally responsive solutions

In a safe, “male-only” space, men of all walks of life will converge on an emotional and mental healing journey together. The event will foster healing through experiential and clinical dialogue from influential Black men. Local Black therapists will be on site at resources tables.

WHEN: Monday, October 30th

6:00p -“Joy Joint” featuring free grooming, wellness resources, giveaways, food and more

7:00p – Interactive Panel

WHERE: Malcolm X College Auditorium – 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. – Chicago, Illinois 60612. National tour dates listed at JustHeal.co

WHY:

Suicide is the third leading cause of death in Black adolescents ages 15-19 and second leading cause of death in Black youth ages 10-14

African American adults are 20% more likely to experience mental health issues than the rest of the population.

Sixteen percent (4.8 million) of Black and African American people reported having a mental illness, and 22.4 percent of those (1.1 million people) reported a serious mental illness over the past year.

Suicides amongst Black men have doubled in the past two years

95% of people of color will end therapy prematurely, usually after the first session, because of the cultural divide with the therapist.

