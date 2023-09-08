National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum participates in Labor Day parade

Photo caption: APR PULLMAN PORTER Museum Team ride on “The Black Leaders Float” in the Labor

Day Parade side view).

On Saturday, September 2, 2023, the Chicago Federation of Labor hosted its Annual Labor Day Parade. This year, the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum participated in the parade with the historic, inaugural introduction and inclusion of “The Black Labor Leaders Float.”

“Our being a part of the Chicago Labor Parade was a symbolic inclusion into the organized labor family,” said Dr. Lyn Hughes, the museum’s founder. “The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum is not a labor union, constituent organization, or political organization. However, we are a critical part of the history of the labor movement, and participating in the parade was an important way to raise awareness of our impactful role in keeping the history of the labor movement alive.”

WATER RECLAMATION COMMISSIONER Kari Steele (second from left), is joined by parade participants: Dominique White (far left); State Elected officials, Rep. Nicholas Smith, Rep. Marcus Evans, and Senator Elgie Sims; Mayor Brandon Johnson; Dr. Lyn Hughes, Founder and David Peterson, President, of the National APR Pullman Porter Museum (respectively); and Senator Robert Peters.

CHRISTIAN SEARLES (far left), President of Francis Construction, joins David Peterson,

President of APR Pullman Porter Museum; Brenda Scott, Director of Volunteers; Steve

Searles CEO of Francis Construction; Water Reclamation Commissioner Kari Steele and

other Museum supporters and volunteers.

They are joined by Elise Foster, National Association of Letter

Carriers and other participants and volunteers of the Museum

(front view).

MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON, always a teacher at heart, meeting David Peterson, President, National APR Pullman Porter Museum, and Layla Patrick, President, Junior Historians.

STEVE SEARLES and Dr. Lyn Hughes pose with Jocelyn Woodards of the AFL-CIO.

The 28-year-old cultural institution not only features exhibits of the Pullman Porters, it is the only officially designated Black Labor History museum in the nation. The museum is known for honoring the namesakes of the men who opened the doors of organized labor for thousands of Black and Brown people in all trade unions for generations past and yet to come.

For more information about the museum, visit aprpullmanportermuseum.org.