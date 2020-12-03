Nation remembers David Dinkins, New York’s first and only Black mayor

Crusader Staff Report

David Dinkins, New York City’s first and only Black mayor is being remembered as a political giant who smashed racial barriers when he was elected to lead the nation’s largest city three decades ago.

Dinkins died of natural causes in his Upper East Side home in Manhattan on November 23, two days to the date of the death of Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black mayor. Dinkins was 93. He died one month after his wife Joyce Burrows died.

On Saturday, November 28, New York’s top officials and community leaders celebrated Dinkins life during a special memorial service at Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in Harlem.

“We did not think that the Harlem community and those around it should live the weekend without showing love, affection and admiration for a man who changed the course of history,” said Sharpton, president of the National Action Network, one of the nation’s leading civil rights organizations, which hosted the event.

At the memorial service, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who worked in Dinkins’ administration, said Dinkins made the city a safer place. “There’s a generation of people who believed they could make a difference because they saw David Dinkins do it first. He has a human legacy. You can feel right here in this room.”

de Blasio credited Dinkins for his efforts to put in place the Beacon youth and after school programs. “He said, if we’re going to be safe, there has to be after school programs.”

Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League said, “He took office during a time of great challenges in the city – high crime, economic recession and racial unrest.”

Morial further noted, “these conditions often steer mayors to make decisions that further marginalize and victimize vulnerable communities. But Mayor Dinkins was able to resist these pressures in some important ways. Homelessness fell to a 20-year low during his administration. He rebuilt more of the city’s dilapidated buildings, in its poorest neighborhoods, in his single term than his predecessor did in two. He was a pioneer of community policing, even using the subtitle ‘Cops and Kids’ for his ‘Safe Streets, Safe City’ program that triggered a historic drop in violent crime.

“As a teenager barred from using his school’s pool and a young Marine turned away from a public bus in the South, he brought to his public a deep understanding of the legacy of racism,” Morial continued.

“He will be remembered for his compassion, his gentle demeanor, and his dignity. Our deepest sympathy is with his children, David Jr. and Donna, and his grandchildren.”

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said, the organization “is saddened to learn of the passing of David N. Dinkins. “Winning his election against all odds, he showed us what was possible at a time when opportunities were limited.”

In 1989, Dinkins made history when he was elected New York City’s first Black mayor.

He defeated Ed Koch to become the 106th mayor after two high-profile racially charged deaths occurred under Koch’s administration. They included the death and rape of a white jogger in Central Park and the bias murder of a Black teenager in Bensonhurst.

As mayor, Dinkins created New York City Safe Streets, which placed more police officers on the streets through the Safe City Program and fostered increased community involvement through the Beacon initiative.

During his term, Dinkins signed key development deals that helped revitalize the city’s economy: They included deals with Disney, which led to the renovation of Times Square, and the United States Tennis Association, which kept the U.S. Open in Queens.

During his tenure, Dinkins created an all-civilian, Civilian Complaint Review Board – a quasi-independent city agency that monitors and investigates complaints of police officer misconduct – and significantly strengthened its powers to combat abuses of power by the police.

While the city reached its highest-ever murder rate in 1990, it fell every successive year of his term, and overall major crime dropped throughout Dinkins’ final three years.

Born David Norman Dinkins in Trenton, New Jersey on July 10, 1927, he was the son of William Harvey Dinkins, Jr., a native of Virginia. When his parents separated and later divorced, Dinkins, with his mother and sister, Joyce, moved to Harlem, then a predominately Black neighborhood in the northwest region of Manhattan.

Dinkins and his sister subsequently moved to Trenton with their father and their stepmother, Lottie Hartgell. There, Dinkins attended Trenton Central High School where he was a good student, particularly in Latin. After graduation in 1945, he briefly served in the Army before transferring to the Marines. He was discharged a year later.

With the help of the GI Bill of Rights, Dinkins enrolled at Howard University, where he majored in mathematics. At Howard, Dinkins met his future wife, Joyce Burrows. They married in 1953 and had two children, David, Jr. and Donna Dinkins Hoggard. In 1950, Dinkins graduated from Howard with honors.

In 1956, Dinkins graduated from New York’s Brooklyn Law School. After graduation, Dinkins teamed with Thomas Benjamin Dyett and Fritz Alexander to form the law firm of Dyett, Alexander & Dinkins.

Dinkins entered public life in the 1960s, when he was elected to the New York State Assembly. He was a Democratic district leader for two decades. He became the first Black to head the city Board of Elections in 1972, and was about to become the city’s first Black deputy mayor, appointed by then-Mayor Abraham Beame, until it was determined he failed to pay his taxes for four years.

Two years later, Beame appointed Dinkins to City Clerk, another patronage job, Rich noted, and a post he would hold for 10 years. In 1977 and 1981 Dinkins was defeated in bids for Manhattan Borough President before winning it in 1985.

It was in this capacity that he began to renew a tarnished reputation with his concern for the homeless, and those afflicted with AIDS.

Dinkins was member of the so-called “Gang of Four,” joining the late Percy E. Sutton, Basil Paterson, and the surviving member, former Representative Charles B. Rangel.

Lynda Hamilton, who once served as Dinkins’ operations manager during his term as mayor, sent a statement on behalf of the Dinkins’ family noting, “The Dinkins family wishes to express their appreciation to everyone who has reached out with condolences, respect, and love.

“David N. Dinkins was a devoted family man whose love had no bounds. He extended his wealth of compassion to the citizens of New York City and beyond the five boroughs of its Gorgeous Mosaic.

“As we mourn his passing, we cherish the legacy that he left behind. He showed us how to care for one another with dignity and grace. He fought for what he believed in and never compromised his principles.”