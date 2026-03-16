Attorney Natalie Howse, a longtime Chicago lawyer and community advocate, is seeking election as Circuit Court Judge for the 1st Subcircuit of Cook County, bringing decades of experience in prosecution, child welfare litigation and legal advocacy to the campaign.

Howse, a lifelong South Side resident, said her legal career has been guided by a commitment to fairness and equal treatment under the law—principles she hopes to bring to the bench.

“As a judge, I will bring fairness, integrity, and lived experience to the bench,” Howse said. “I believe the courtroom must be a place where every individual is treated with dignity, where the law is applied without bias, and where justice truly serves the people.”

Raised on Chicago’s South Side, Howse is the daughter of the late attorney Nathaniel R. Howse Sr. and Eva Howse. She said growing up in a household grounded in civic responsibility and service helped shape her decision to pursue a legal career focused on community impact.

Howse earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Loyola University Chicago, with minors in African American Studies, English and Anthropology, before receiving her law degree from Howard University School of Law.

Following law school, she began her career as a prosecutor in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, where she handled cases ranging from violent felonies to retail theft. The work, she said, exposed her to the realities of the criminal justice system and the importance of ensuring fairness in charging decisions and court proceedings.

During an interview with the Crusader, Howse recalled a case early in her career that reinforced the importance of equal treatment in the justice system.

“I realized that working in these systems, the opportunities that are presented outside of our communities are not presented in ours,” Howse said. “If a diversion program is good enough for one young man, it should be good enough for another. We have to do things equally and fairly.”

That experience, she said, strengthened her belief that judges and prosecutors must ensure that decisions in the courtroom are applied consistently regardless of race, background or community.

After leaving the State’s Attorney’s Office, Howse worked as a litigation attorney with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, where she handled administrative hearings involving cases of abuse and neglect. She later served as Manager of the Mortgage Banking Division of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, overseeing compliance among mortgage companies operating in Illinois.

Her public service career also includes working as Assistant General Counsel for the Illinois Commission on Equity and Inclusion; a position focused on promoting fairness and opportunity within state contracting and economic development.

In addition to her professional work, Howse has been deeply involved in leadership roles within the legal community. She is a past Regional Director for Region VII of the National Bar Association and previously served as president of the Cook County Bar Association, one of the nation’s oldest organizations of Black lawyers and judges.

During her tenure with the Cook County Bar Association, Howse launched initiatives to address implicit bias in the legal system and strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. She also organized public programs designed to help victims better understand how the criminal justice system works.

“We were teaching people what to expect when they go to court and letting them know that there are resources available,” Howse said. “A lot of victims of violent crime don’t even know there are programs that can help with medical bills or other support.”

Currently, Howse serves as Director of the Cook County Bar Association Foundation’s Legal Clinic, which provides free legal services across Chicago and Cook County.

The clinics, she said, help residents clear barriers that often prevent them from finding employment or housing.

“For the past three years we’ve been giving free legal services to people on the South and West sides of Chicago,” Howse said. “People can come in, get help with expungement or sealing cases, and get the guidance they need to move forward.”

Howse is also co-chair of the Misdemeanor Subcommittee of the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee for the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts, where she has worked on developing diversion programs for young adults charged with misdemeanor offenses.

The initiative focuses on individuals between the ages of 18 and 26 and seeks to provide workforce training, counseling and other services designed to prevent repeat offenses.

“If they successfully complete the program, their case can be dismissed,” Howse said. “We’re trying to address the underlying issues that lead to these charges and help people move forward.”

Howse said her years working inside the court system have also shown her the importance of ensuring that litigants feel heard and respected in the courtroom.

“One of the biggest things a judge can do is listen to people,” she said. “When people know they are being heard, that resolves a lot of the issues that arise in court.”

Her campaign has attracted support from a broad coalition of elected officials and community leaders. Endorsements include Aldermen Pat Dowell, Michelle Harris, Gregory Mitchell, Howard Brookins, David Moore, Bill Conway, Derrick Curtis and Stephanie Coleman, along with State Senator Elgie Sims and State Representatives Marcus Evans and Justin Slaughter.

As the campaign continues, Howse said her goal is to ensure that the courts operate with fairness, transparency and equal access to justice.

“I’ve always tried to look at cases fairly and impartially,” Howse said. “That’s the experience I will bring to the bench—making sure everyone who comes before the court is treated equally and given the same opportunities under the law.”