NASCAR racing coming to Chicago

This past February, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmy Johnson announced he will drive the Number 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series Race on a 12-Turn, 2.2-Mile Course in July.

The NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB will compete in the first-ever Cup Series street race, Chicago Street Race, July 1 through July 2.

General admission and reserved tickets are on sale to watch Johnson compete in the inaugural Chicago Street Race. Tickets include two-day access to Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

“As soon as they announced NASCAR would host a street course, I immediately was interested in running in it,” said Johnson, via a press release. “From my last two years in INDYCAR – the experience of a street course is like no other. There is just something about driving a racecar through the city streets that many of these drivers have never experienced.”

He continued: “The excitement, the views, the festival-like atmosphere, Fourth of July. The Next Gen car is going to be a really great show for the fans due to its driving style, and these races get to get pretty wild, so it’s going to be something NASCAR fans have really never seen. The organization is on board with me in the No. 84 Chevy; there is so much to look forward to, I really can’t wait.”

“As a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson is one of the true icons of motorsports,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “With the addition of one of the most recognizable racers in NASCAR’s 75-year history, the Chicago Street Race’s two-day racing and entertainment festival just got bigger.”

Johnson is a seven-time Cup Series champion, sharing the all-time record with NASCAR icons Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

He currently ranks sixth on the all-time Cup Series wins list with 83, tied with NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough. Johnson has achieved 232 top-five, 374 top-10 finishes and 36 pole positions, including five consecutive Cup Series championships from 2006-2010. He is also a two-time DAYTONA 500 winner (2006, 2013).

In 2022, Johnson joined the ownership team for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB with Maury Gallagher and Richard Petty. Johnson is competing in a select number of Cup Series races events in 2023, including the DAYTONA 500 and the Chicago Street Race.

Johnson will join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson competing in the Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course.

General admission and reserved tickets are now on sale for the Chicago Street Race. Two-day general admission tickets start at $269.