NASCAR hosts second annual STEAM Fest

To kick off the month of May, Chicago Street Race, in collaboration with the Chicago Public Schools (CPS), hosted more than 550 students at the second annual STEAM Fest at the Field Museum in downtown Chicago.

According to NASCAR drivers, industry experts, and NASCAR representatives joined students from 46 STEM and STEAM Chicago Public Schools to assist with the second annual design-challenge.

The winning teams from each grade group were recognized during an awards ceremony and presented with complimentary tickets for the 2024 Chicago Street Race in Grant Park, July 6-7.

“The goal of STEAM Fest is to engage and inspire students from across Chicago by introducing them to the excitement and career opportunities that the world of motorsports can provide,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race president.

“STEAM Fest has come to represent the pinnacle of our ongoing partnership with Chicago Public Schools, so we’re thrilled to welcome these brilliant students back for the second year here at the Field Museum.”

Following a two-month, in-school design competition, finalists from each grade level were invited to the Field Museum to participate in a championship round.

Students received help from NASCAR drivers Connor Mosack of Spire Motorsports and JR Motorsports, and Lavar Scott of Rev Racing. Other industry professionals included Alba Colon, Director of Competition Systems with Hendrick Motorsports, and Chris Justice, IT Specialist with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“These interactive experiences allow our students to apply their everyday lessons to the real world, and the exposure to professionals in STEM and STEAM fields opens their eyes to the incredible opportunities that exist in these disciplines,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

“Our partnership with NASCAR has allowed us to create a dynamic, competitive environment that keeps our students engaged. We look forward to applying the eighth-grade curriculum we’ve developed with NASCAR in the coming year, continuing our efforts to bring the real world into the classroom.”

Students participating in this event were selected based on the results of hundreds of school-based engineering contests and were supported by NASCAR drivers, industry experts, CPS staff, and volunteers.

Students worked together to build the fastest car on four terrains, with the winning teams from each grade group (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12) receiving complimentary tickets to this summer’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

“NASCAR IMPACT is all about leveraging our platform and our sport to help empower our racing communities in a material and meaningful way,” said Pete Stuart, Managing Director, Impact Strategy & Development. “We are incredibly proud of our ongoing partnership with Chicago Public Schools and the Field Museum, and look forward to continuing our work in the Chicago community in 2024 and beyond.”

NASCAR said this year’s event is offering Youth General Admission Pricing for the 2024 Chicago Street Race Weekend. Children 12 and under are free on Saturday, July 6, and Youth GA tickets for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race are $45.

Chicago Street Race:

The Chicago Street Race is a unique two-day sports and entertainment event with a festival-like atmosphere that exemplifies NASCAR’s characteristic fan experience that puts attendees closer to the action than any other sport. Coupled with top-tier musical performances from global headliners, the Chicago Street Race Weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime experiential opportunity for any sports, music and entertainment fan.

New for 2024, NASCAR introduced single-day ticketing options starting at $150. Tickets went on sale to the public on December 6, 2023, and grant visitors access to all the racing and music action. Two-day reserved tickets starting at $465 offer an array of opportunities that include reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences. Two-day general admission tickets start at $269. For a complete listing of ticketing options or to purchase tickets, fans can visit NASCARChicago.com or call 888-629-7223.

Fans can also visit: NASCARChicagoExperiences.com for multiple options for travel, tickets, and hospitality experiences, courtesy of Quint, the Travel and Experience Package Provider of the Chicago Street Race.

To stay up to date with the Chicago Street Race, fans can subscribe to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails, follow @NASCARChicago on X and Facebook and download the NASCAR Tracks app for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.

About Chicago Street Race:

The Chicago Street Race is home to the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in the 75-year history of NASCAR. Located in downtown Chicago, the 2024 event will once again take competitors past and through many of the city’s most renowned downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain.