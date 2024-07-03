NASCAR Chicago Street Race Names NBC’s “One Chicago” Stars Joe Miñoso, Patrick John Flueger, and Jessy Schram as Honorary Event Officials

Actors from Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment’s “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Chicago Med,” to Join Pre-Race Ceremonies for Second Annual Street Race

Today, NASCAR announced that Joe Miñoso of “Chicago Fire,” Patrick John Flueger of “Chicago P.D.,” and Jessy Schram of “Chicago Med” – part of NBC’s “One Chicago” dramas produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment – will be named Honorary Event Officials for the Chicago Street Race. As part of their race weekend roles, they will take part in pre-race ceremonies ahead of the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series street race on Sunday, July 7.

Flueger plays the lead role of officer Adam Ruzek on “Chicago P.D.” He has played feature film roles in the remake of “Footloose” as well as “Brothers,” “The World’s Fastest Indian,” and other films. He also co-starred in USA Network’s “The 4400” for four seasons with additional television credits in “Chicago Fire,” “Criminal Minds,” Law & Order: SVU,” and more.

Miñoso is best known for his role as Joe Cruz on “Chicago Fire,” the first installment of Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchise that is now in its thirteenth season. He has additional television and film credits in “Get Shorty,” “Man of Steel,” “Shameless,” “Prison Break,” and more. Miñoso recently launched Mass Epiphany Studios and The Epiphany Project, which is a film and vocational arts academy and studio system to support America’s marginalized artists of tomorrow.

Schram portrays Dr. Hannah Asher on “Chicago Med.” She has credits in numerous projects for the Hallmark Channel as well as television projecting including “Falling Skies,” “Nashville,” “Mad Men,” and more. Schram has several films on her resume such as “Unstoppable,” “Shot Caller,” “The Submarine Kid,” and “I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With.” She is also a singer/songwriter that has toured with Joan Baby’s soul band.

Chicago Street Race

The Chicago Street Race is a unique two-day sports and entertainment event with a festive atmosphere that exemplifies NASCAR’s characteristic fan experience that puts attendees closer to the action than any other sport. Coupled with top-tier musical performances from global headliners, the Chicago Street Race Weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime experiential opportunity for any sports, music, and entertainment fan.

This year NASCAR introduced single-day ticketing options starting at $150 to grant visitors access to all the racing and music action. NASCAR has also introduced Youth General Admission Pricing for this year’s Chicago Street Race Weekend. Children 12 and under are free on Saturday, July 6, and Youth GA tickets for Sunday’s Cup Series race are $45.

Two-day reserved tickets starting at $465 offer an array of opportunities that include reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences. Two-day general admission tickets start at $269. For a complete listing of ticketing options or to purchase tickets, fans can visit NASCARChicago.com or call 888-629-7223.

Fans can also visit NASCARChicagoExperiences.com for multiple options for travel, tickets, and hospitality experiences, courtesy of Quint, the Travel and Experience Package Provider of the Chicago Street Race.

To stay up to date with the Chicago Street Race, fans can subscribe to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails, follow @NASCARChicago on X and Facebook and download the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.