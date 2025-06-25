NASCAR Chicago Street Race Closures Begin on Thursday, June 19 in Grant Park for the Course and Grandstand Builds

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For the 2025 Street Race, OEMC, CDOT and NASCAR further reduced traffic disruptions and shorten overall park impacts by nearly two weeks

The City of Chicago and NASCAR officials will begin to close streets on Thursday, June 19 at 12:01 a.m. to prepare for the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, which takes place July 5–6. As Chicago hosts the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Street Races for the third year, residents and visitors are encouraged to be mindful of the traffic impacts, as well as safety measures in place.

All businesses and residences will remain accessible during course set up, race weekend and the break-down. For complete details, residents can download the community brochure, maps, street closure information, FAQs, parking restrictions, and more at nascarchicago.com/localinfo/ or email NASCAR directly at [email protected].

Street Closures

Thursday, June 19 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. “No Parking” restrictions will be put in place along SB and NB Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Friday, June 20 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Curb lane closure on NB and SB Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Monday, June 23 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Full closure on Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr., WB between Congress Plaza Dr. and Michigan Ave. will remain open and east bound will be closed.

Monday, June 23 – Beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 24: Temporary closure of NB Michigan Ave. between Congress Plaza Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Wednesday, June 25 – Beginning at 10:00 p.m. UPDATE Full closure of Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. (originally scheduled to close Monday, June 30 at 12:01 a.m.). Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. (originally scheduled to close Friday, June 27 at 12:01 a.m.)

Thursday, June 26 – Beginning at 10 p.m. Fullclosure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Friday, June 27 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to Michigan Ave .

Saturday, June 28 – Beginning at 10 p.m. Full closure of Congress Plaza Dr.

Monday, June 30 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Fullclosure of Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. Full closure of Monroe St from Columbus Dr to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Full closure of Jackson Dr from Columbus Dr to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Wednesday, July 2 – Beginning at 10 p.m. FullClosure of WB and EB Roosevelt Rd., from Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Full closure of NB Indiana from 13th St to Roosevelt Rd.

Thursday, July 3 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Fullclosure of SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Full closure of Columbus Dr from Monroe St to Jackson Dr. Full closure of Monroe St from Michigan Ave to Columbus Dr.

Thursday, July 3 – Beginning at 10 p.m. Full closure ofNB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd Full Closure of NB and SB Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr. Race Weekend Street Closures – Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6

SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

NB Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

SB Michigan Ave. from south of Monroe St. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr. from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

NB Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Sunday, July 6 – Monday, July 7: Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. NOTE: The priority streets to reopen are DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and Michigan Ave. Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place. NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening Monday, July 7 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by end of day July 14.

Streets with Local Access Only for Residents, Businesses and their Employees.

Sidewalks will remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down (June 19 – July 14).

SB Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

SB Michigan Ave. from 8th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

NB Michigan Ave. from 13th St. to 16th St.

NB Indiana Ave. from 14th St. to 16th St.

Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.).

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

Alternative Routes Available – NOTE: Streets may be closed by the City of Chicago, if deemed necessary.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. NB will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DuSable Lake Shore Dr. at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr

To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway (I-55N)/ and merge onto N/DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Exit at 18th Dr

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. SB will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

In the Loop – the following Streets will remain open: State St., Dearborn St., Clark St., LaSalle St., Wells St., Franklin St., Upper Wacker Dr., Lower Wacker Dr., Randolph St., Washington St., Madison St., Roosevelt Rd. – West of Michigan Ave., 18th St.

Based on additional efficiencies identified following the 2023 and 2024 races, NASCAR and the city have been able to trim nearly two weeks off the overall park build, reducing total set up and break down time in Grant Park to just 25 days in 2025, representing a 42% reduction in total build time from the inaugural race (down from 43 days in 2023 and 38 days in 2024).

Additionally, traffic and street closures related to building the course have been further reduced to only 18 days in 2025, a 28% reduction from 2023 (a full 7 days less than 2023, and an additional 1 day less than 2024). The updated traffic plan provides an outline for street closures, parking restrictions, and pedestrian routes in and around Grant Park.

The Chicago Park District will prioritize public access during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, keeping more than half of the park open during the event, including set-up and tear-down. In addition, NASCAR will host free activities associated with the Chicago Street Race in Butler Field, inviting the public to join in the race week festivities and learn more about NASCAR without the price of admission. Maggie Daley Park, Cancer Survivor’s Garden, and the Museum Campus will remain open and accessible throughout the event.

The Chicago OEMC app is also a great tool to download as street closures and other event information will be added in the coming weeks. The app is available through the Apple App and Google Play stores or visit the website Chicago.gov/OEMC.

Report Suspicious Activity: If You See Something Say Something. The city reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

Pole Markers/Location Identifiers: For public safety on the lakefront, race event and concert attendees are reminded to be aware of the numbers attached to the poles throughout the Grant Park area to help reference their location within the park if you call 9-1-1 in an emergency. 9-1-1 call takers and dispatchers will be able to provide the location to first responders. They can also be used between friends and family members as a meeting point if you become separated. For complete details, click HERE.

Public Transportation: As for any large–scale event, public transportation is encouraged, and both CTA and Metra will provide additional service for the event. Public transit is the most affordable and convenient way to get to and from the NASCAR Chicago Street Race. For more information, visit CTA at TransitChicago.com and Metra.com.

Motorists in the areas around Grant Park and the Loop during the week leading up to and during race weekend should be prepared for heavy traffic and possible reroutes. There will be some street closures to ensure public safety. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on site to direct flow and impacts from heavy traffic.

Emergency Alerts for Residents and Businesses

OEMC will continue to monitor events and weather and will issue any emergency alerts and notifications as necessary. Get alerts and notifications from OEMC to keep residents and businesses up to date on weather and traffic conditions as well as emergencies:

Notify Chicago: Sign up for emergency alerts at notifychicago.org

CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

CHIBIZ: Business updates, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, we encourage residents to download the Chicago OEMC app, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.org/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook(@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC), Instagram (chicago_oemc_911), Bluesky (@chicagooemc.bsky.social) and Threads @chicago_oemc_911).