Nadiya’s Kitchen opens in East Chicago

Nadiya Woodhouse holds the scissors at the Nadiya’s Kitchen ribbon cutting.

Promises to bring good soul food to the neighborhood

Nadiya Woodhouse didn’t let a short stint at the Uptop Club in Gary stop her. The club was open only 45 days.

She bounced back. Woodhouse has reopened Nadiya’s Kitchen in East Chicago.

“I noticed there wasn’t a soul food restaurant in the area, so that’s why I chose East Chicago,” Woodhouse said at her grand opening Wednesday, November 6. “I want the residents here to have some good soul food.”

Nadiya’s Kitchen is located at 4901 Alexander, in the Calumet neighborhood.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by East Chicago’s Planning Department as a way to promote the city’s new business. “This was once a busy commercial area full of restaurants and bars; hopefully this is the beginning of its resurgence. Thank you for investing in the city,” said Marino Solario, interim director of Planning.

The restaurant offers dine-in, carry-out, and catering.

Nadiya’s menu basics of chicken, beef and fish are recast in a variety of Alfredo dishes, wraps, egg rolls, and dinners. They also do wings, burgers and fries.

Their Philly Steak egg rolls are a must try. Put your orders in early because they will sell out. It’s a good sign for the restaurant since it’s only been open for a month.

Nadiya’s Philly Steak egg roll and adobo seasoned fries, right, with peach cobbler egg rolls, left.

Nadiya’s is closed on Mondays. Tuesday through Friday, hours are 11am to 8pm. Saturday and Sunday, hours are 11am to 9pm. Call (219) 354-1031.