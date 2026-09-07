NAACP giveaway serves more than 1,000 Gary residents

NAACP Gary Branch President Steve Mays welcomed NAACP President Derrick Johnson as national, state and local leaders join Gary’s continuing recovery efforts

More than 1,000 residents received food, household necessities and other assistance during a major community relief giveaway held Saturday, August 29, at First Baptist Church of Gary.

The event was led by the NAACP Gary Branch in collaboration with Black Men United, World Vision, members of the Divine Nine, Visionaries Initiative Inc., First Baptist Church and other community partners.

The giveaway was part of the continuing response to the severe storms and extended power outages that affected families throughout Gary and Northwest Indiana. From noon to 3 p.m., residents received groceries, household items, cleaning supplies, gift cards and other essential resources. Food trucks were also on site, along with volunteers preparing free grilled fish and chicken for attendees.

Under the leadership of NAACP Gary Branch President Steve Mays, the local branch has been actively involved in the community response since the beginning of the crisis, working to identify residents’ needs, connect families with resources and advocate for additional assistance.

The August 29 event brought added national attention to those efforts with a visit from NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and members of the organization’s national staff.

Mays and the Gary Branch welcomed Johnson to the city as the national president came to see firsthand the impact on residents and the work being carried out by the local branch and its community partners. Rather than simply observing the relief effort, Johnson joined Mays, local NAACP members and volunteers in distributing supplies to residents.

The event also drew support from NAACP leaders and members from branches across Indiana, including Michigan City, East Chicago, Hammond, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Lafayette, demonstrating a statewide response to the needs of Gary residents.

First Baptist Church of Gary served as the host location under the leadership of Pastor Nicole P. Guns, who also serves on the NAACP Gary Branch Executive Committee as chair of its religious affairs work. The church and its partners provided a central location for the large-scale distribution and community outreach.

In addition to relief distribution, the event included voter registration and an NAACP membership table, allowing residents to connect with civic resources while receiving immediate assistance.

Local and state leaders and community advocates were also present, including Gary Mayor Eddie Melton, Indiana State Representative Ragen Hatcher, Yusef D. Jackson of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and other community leaders.

During the visit, Mays, Johnson, Melton and members of the local and national NAACP teams met at First Baptist Church to discuss Gary’s continuing needs and the impact of the recent storms. The national office gathered information about conditions in the city and the work already underway so that additional support for Gary and the local branch could be explored.

Local leaders said the conversation is expected to lead to additional meetings and continued collaboration. The visit highlighted the importance of pairing immediate relief with long-term advocacy and sustained resources for residents still recovering from the storms.

Under Mays’ leadership, the Gary Branch continues to play a central role in organizing resources, encouraging civic participation and advocating for residents. The August 29 effort reflected that broader mission by bringing together national and local NAACP leadership, civil rights organizations, faith leaders, elected officials, volunteers and community partners around the shared goal of helping Gary families recover.

Organizers expressed appreciation to the volunteers, churches, organizations, elected officials and residents who helped make the three-hour event possible and enabled the effort to serve more than 1,000 people.