NAACP Gary Branch hosts sold-out Life Membership Gala 

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton, CNN's Angela Rye, and NAACP Gary Branch President Steve Mays. (Photo Provided)

The NAACP Gary Branch hosted its Life Membership Gala: A Black & White Affair on Friday, November 21, 2025, at the Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana. This year’s theme for the sold-out event was “The Fierce Urgency of Now” with CNN’s Angela Rye serving as the keynote speaker.

“To walk into a sold-out room of supporters to this movement was borderline overwhelming,” said NAACP Gary Branch President Steve Mays. “We came together, united for equity and the continued support of our community ignites and sustains our work in advocacy.”

In addition to Rye’s address, a host of local community stakeholders were recognized as Lifetime NAACP members, the highest level of commitment to the organization.

Fighting for Civil Justice for all Americans

This 55th NAACP Life Membership Gala was a remarkable evening of elegance, reflection, and empowerment, as attendees celebrated the NAACP’s ongoing legacy and honored those who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to advancing justice, equality, and civil rights for all people.

The Gary Branch of the NAACP was established in 1916 and proudly stands today as one of the largest and most active branches within the organization. For more than a century, our branch has remained steadfast in advancing the NAACP’s mission to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights for all people and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

The Gary Branch of the NAACP is deeply engaged in serving the City of Gary and the Northwest Indiana community through a variety of impactful programs. The ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics) program continues to empower and celebrate youth excellence, while our scholarship initiatives support students in pursuing higher education. Active committees include Political Action, Legal Redress, Economic Development, Criminal Justice, Community Organization, Education, and Health. Members work diligently to advance justice, improve access, and promote equity across every sector of our community.

The NAACP Gary branch is especially excited about the national NAACP conference being held next July, which is a great opportunity for more Gary residents to get involved. For more information about membership and volunteerism, call Mays at 219-201-6050.

587763031 1454843286174001 4603718184504204169 n
The keynote speaker Angela Rye, is CEO of IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy firm, a former Executive Director and General Counsel to the Congressional Black Caucus and former CNN political commentator and analyst.
587531088 1454843209507342 12381400146425153 n
Image of the NAACP plaque given to Angela Rye for being the guest speaker.
586861754 1454843249507338 791430038178765370 n
Gary Mayor Eddie Melton on the stage with the keynote speaker Angela Rye.

