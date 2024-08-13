NAACP Demands DOJ Investigation In Georgia’s Voter Registration Cancellation Portal

In the letter, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said the rollout of the site violated the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

The NAACP is urging the DOJ to investigate Georgia’s online voter registration removal practice after the state launched a website that allows individuals to cancel someone else’s voter registration without their knowledge.

On July 29, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rolled out the Voter Registration Cancellation Portal, which allows people to cancel voter registrations when someone moves out of state or dies without notifying anyone.

The launch of the site was a massive problem as a glitch in the rollout allowed people to access a voter’s date of birth, driver’s license number and last four numbers of a Social Security number, according to AP. This was the same information needed to cancel a person’s registration without their knowledge.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the problem was quickly solved within an hour of the site’s launch, but the personal information of Georgia’s six million voters could have been compromised.

Still, opponents of the site said voter registrations could have been unjustifiably canceled.

“If someone knows my birthdate, you could get in and pull up my information and change my registration,” state Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler told AP.

This week, the NAACP sent a letter to Assistant Attorney General Kristin Clarke demanding the DOJ open an investigation into the Voter Registration Cancellation Portal.

In the letter, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said the rollout of the site violated the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

“The Secretary of State’s institution of this policy, rollout of the site, and use of this form create a blueprint for disenfranchising voters without their consent or knowledge and would appear to violate the National Voter Registration Act of 1993,” Johnson wrote, “The NAACP requests that the Department of Justice immediately investigate Georgia’s practice and take all legal steps to prevent and reverse the cancellations of voter registrations pursuant to this system.”

He also called the portal’s launch “disappointing, but not surprising.”

“This newly implemented system is disappointing, but not surprising. It is no coincidence that Georgia, home to one of the largest Black populations in our nation, is also one with a long history of unconstitutional voter suppression tactics, Johnson said. “For years, right-wing extremists in power have worked to advance anti-Black policies and attempt to stifle the voices of Black Georgians. Make no mistake, the fight for voting rights is nothing new to the NAACP. For over a century, we’ve worked to overcome the odds and ensure Black Americans’ voices are heard in every election. This year is no different. We will continue to utilize all of the tools at our disposal to advance Black votes and ensure Black voices are heard. We’re all in on making sure democracy works, for everybody.”

The NAACP has also collaborated with their Georgia State Conference and the Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights demanding Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reverse the Voter Registration Cancellation process to avoid more formal legal action from all parties.

“The Georgia State Conference of the NAACP is proud to stand alongside our national office in fighting back against the latest attack against Georgians’ access to the ballot box,” said Gerald Griggs, President, Georgia State Conference of the NAACP. “We know the power our vote holds, and refuse to allow anti-Black politicians to undermine that power. We remain committed to ensuring that every eligible voter is able to cast their votes in the upcoming election. Whether it’s advocacy, education, mobilization, or litigation, nothing will get in the way of making our voices heard and our votes counted.”