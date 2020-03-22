NAACP Condemns Current State Coronavirus Legislation

Calls It A “Companies over People” Stimulus Relief Bill

March 22, 2020 – Baltimore, MD – The NAACP applauded tonight’s Senate procedural vote blocking advancement of the current Senate version of the Congressional economic stimulus package. Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, made the following statement:

“The Senate bill, as currently drafted, is dead on arrival in the House. This is not what our country needs right now as the threat of the pandemic grows each day. The bill’s provisions are woefully inadequate to meet the needs of the American people who are most at risk from the consequences of the pandemic.

The coronavirus does not discriminate and its impact is disproportionately felt in marginalized and under-resourced communities. We need to protect workers first, not corporations. The health consequences of the virus are scary enough. Our society cannot impose additional threats that jeopardize the futures of our low-wage workers and small businesses who are the backbone of this country.

The Senate bill does not go far enough to provide protections for workers, sustained unemployment insurance, paid sick leave, and student loan forgiveness.

Additionally, the bill does not address significant issues surrounding the protection of our democracy. We need fully funded voter protection measures to ensure our democracy is not compromised and our public health is not at risk. States must have requisite funding to ensure they can protect voter safety and administer this year’s elections in a safe and accessible manner for all voters. Our democracy deserves no less.

We know all too well that black and brown communities are often last in line when it comes to repairing the damage. We are fighting to make sure that those in need and without a voice are now at the top of the legislative agenda. The Senate must get this right.”

