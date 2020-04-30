The remembrance of our ancestors and their redemption, and our continued oppression in America inspires me to re-acknowledge my love for African people. This inspiration and love also causes me to intensify my work in the Black Liberation Movement.

The word love is probably one of the most used and overworked words in the English language. According to most European definitions, love is “a feeling of strong personal attachment induced by sympathetic understanding or by ties of kinship.” And of course, we are most familiar with the usage of the word love in connection with, “tender and passionate affection for one of the opposite sex.”

From time to time we also hear the word love used as an expression and articulation of one’s love for African people as a race.

It is without question that segments of the worldwide African Community have lost all sense of moral and ethical relationships with other African people. This is demonstrated day in and day out by the increased number of African people participating in their own genocide: killing each other, mentally and physically abusing each other, stealing from each other, being dishonest with each other, and the list goes on and on and on. This is why the Reparations Movement is so important in the process of repair of the damages inflicted upon us.

I can truly say I love African people no matter how frustrated I get with the negative behavior of so many of our people.

I love African people because I understand that the creative force of the universe has endowed us to make the great contributions we have made and continue to make to the world.

A simple inspection of the ancient Nile Valley civilizations of Kemet (Egypt) should cause African people to love each other. Ancient Kemet and the Kemetic people (African people) were the creators of mathematics, science, art, architecture, writing, governance, astronomy, medicine, and so much more.

The ancient Kemetic people produced wisdom that was written down in their language called Medew Netcher/Divine Speech (our classical African language) or what the Europeans call hieroglyphs.

We can examine this ancient Kemetic wisdom in The Husia, which gives us insight into how our great ancestors viewed life, death, human relations, marriage, parenting, use of power, God, family, and standard of moral and ethical conduct.

Reading The Husia brings out all my love for African people in a most profound and spiritual way.

Listen to the words translated in The Husia:

“Do not terrorize people for if you do, God will punish you accordingly. If anyone lives by such means, God will take bread from his or her mouth. If one says I shall be right by such means, he/she will eventually have to say my means have entrapped me.”

This passage continues:

“If one says I will rob another, he will end up being robbed himself. The plans of men and women do not always come to pass for in the end it is the will of God which prevails. Therefore, one should live in peace with others and give gifts which another would take from them through fear.”

These words, written 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, and their wisdom should cause all African people to once again love each other for the greater good of our race.

Our love for each other and the wisdom of our ancestors, should give us the inspiration and motivation, to re-dedicate ourselves to the continued struggle for the liberation of African people worldwide.

We have a responsibility and duty to the Creator who gives us all life, power, and health, by building institutions and giving back that which has been given to us through the creative force of the universe. This responsibility and duty should inspire us to work harder in the Reparations Movement.

I love African people because I know we have the capacity to return to the concept of Maat (truth, justice, balance, divine order, righteousness, reciprocity, and love), and by doing so, restore Maat to its rightful place in our lives. Once Maat is restored, we can do as the Creator has done by giving life, power, and health.

By restoring Maat, we restore ourselves, thus giving us all the necessary ingredients to continue our work in the Black Liberation Movement.

Only through love can we survive the white supremacy genocidal onslaught. I love African people and I urge all African people to love each other!

Dr. Conrad Worrill, Professor Emeritus, Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies (CCICS). New office location is at 1809 E. 71st Street, Chicago, Illinois 60649, 773-592-2598. Email: cworrill@neiu.edu Website: www.drconradworrill.com.