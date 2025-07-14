My Block, My Hood, My City to Host Third Annual Downtown Day, Bringing 1,000 Youth to the Heart of Chicago

My Block, My Hood, My City will host its third annual Downtown Day on Saturday, July 19, welcoming 1,000 youth primarily from Chicago’s South and West sides into the city’s downtown for a day of exploration, learning, and connection. The event aims to increase access and opportunity for young people who have historically been excluded from many of the city’s cultural and civic spaces.

Downtown Day begins with a 10:00 a.m. kickoff at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, where youth participants will enjoy a speech by Founder and CEO Jahmal Cole before they set out to explore key downtown destinations including museums, cultural centers, and local businesses. Youth will receive a Downtown Day T-shirt, a $50 prepaid debit card, and a list of participating businesses to explore in chaperoned small groups.

The event is designed to disrupt geographic and social barriers that have limited access to the city’s core. Many of the youth participating have never been downtown, despite living just a few miles away. Downtown Day challenges this status quo and provides an intentional, welcoming experience that allows young people to see themselves in new spaces and imagine broader futures.

“Downtown Chicago is one of the most beautiful and inspirational places in the world and our young people don’t feel included,” said Jahmal Cole, Founder and CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City. “We believe that exposure to our museums, local businesses and cultural landmarks is violence prevention, and it’s time we invested in that.”

Now in its third year, Downtown Day is made possible through partnerships with civic institutions, local businesses, and corporate sponsors. The event has become a model for exposure-based programming that builds connection and confidence in the next generation of Chicagoans.

Media are invited to attend the kickoff event at 10:00 a.m. in Millennium Park. Visual opportunities include group assembly, branded apparel, and the start of youth exploration downtown. Interviews with Jahmal Cole, youth participants, and partner organizations will be available on-site.