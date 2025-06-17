My Block, My Hood, My City to host Juneteenth day of service and community celebration in Englewood

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In honor of Juneteenth, My Block My Hood My City invites

Chicagoans to come together for a meaningful day of service and celebration on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at Hamilton Park (513 W. 72nd St., Chicago, IL 60621).

The event kicks off at 10:00 AM with a service initiative to support elders through the summer

heat. Volunteers will deliver box fans and bottled water to pre-registered seniors across the

South and West Sides—an act of service rooted in the spirit of community, compassion, and

freedom.



The celebration continues from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Hamilton Park, where the South Side

will come together for an afternoon of joy and unity. The celebration will include music, food,

bounce houses, face painting, and more family-friendly activities.

“This Juneteenth, we’re not just remembering history—we’re honoring it,” said Jahmal Cole,

Founder and CEO of My Block My Hood My City. “By serving our elders and celebrating with

our neighbors, we’re honoring the true spirit of the day.”

My Block My Hood My City invites Chicago to serve, celebrate, and honor

Juneteenth—together.



ABOUT MY BLOCK MY HOOD MY CITY – My Block My Hood My City is dedicated to providing

youth and communities with opportunities for exploration, education, and service—fostering a

sense of ownership and pride in their neighborhoods. Through engagement, resources, and

hands-on support—the organization empowers residents to build stronger, more connected

communities across Chicago.



ABOUT JAHMAL COLE – Jahmal Cole is the Founder and CEO of My Block My Hood My City

and a dedicated advocate for social justice, committed to building a more interconnected

Chicago through service and education. Cole holds two honorary Doctor of Humane Letters

degrees and is a recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award—a

prestigious honor celebrating his steadfast commitment to empowering young people and

strengthening communities across Chicago. Cole is also a multi-time Chicago Reader Activist of

the Year, Chicago Magazine Chicagoan of the Year, Chicago Defender Men of Excellence

Honoree, and the subject of the feature documentary film A Tiny Ripple of Hope.