MWRD President Kari K. Steele attends U.S. high-level policy delegation in Denmark to collaborate on water policies for green growth

MWRD represents leading U.S. agencies for stormwater management and wastewater treatment

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) President Kari K. Steele will serve on the U.S. High Level Policy Delegation in Denmark from November 4-9 for an exchange of information on Water Policies for Green Growth.

President Steele received an invitation from the Embassy of Denmark to participate as a delegate to broaden the insight regarding wastewater treatment and stormwater management, along with a host of water industry leaders. President Steele will provide a presentation on Bio and Water Policy, as well as participate in various roundtable discussions on: Cost Effective Green Transition, Effective Environmental Administration, Per-and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and Cyber Security.

Other participants in the roundtables will be a mix of representatives from various Danish government agencies with responsibility for water, representatives from Danish water and wastewater associations and representatives from the Danish water industry.

“I am honored for the opportunity to expand our relationship with Denmark officials, to share and exchange clean water and water infrastructure values and priorities. It is a privilege to collaborate on ideas both technical and scientific, that work towards preserving our most valued resource, water, for future generations,” said President Kari K. Steele. The MWRD recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Danish Water Technology Alliance Authority, represented by the Consulate General of Denmark in Chicago, and Aarhus Vand of Denmark. The collaboration began in 2015, when the Knowledge Exchange Program was instituted.

MWRD staff participated in fact finding exchange programs in Denmark, and Aarhus Vand staff participated in knowledge exchange at the MWRD. Lessons learned include energy neutrality achievements gained by optimization, blower efficiency, and combined heat and power systems to become energy positive and advanced control systems.

The U.S. High Level Policy Delegation in Denmark provides opportunities for further information-sharing with water industry leaders from around the world. U.S.-based organizations that share a vision for a future free of water challenges includes the Water Environment Federation, Departments of Water Resource, State Water Resources Control Board, Municipal Utility Associations, Sanitation Agencies, State Drinking Water Administrators and Metropolitan Water Agencies.

President Steele remains diligent, focused, and determined in her efforts to conduct business in accordance with “the will of the MWRD Board of Commissioners,” to protect the health and safety of the public in its service area and protect the quality of the water supply source (Lake Michigan), she stresses that there is no end to the impact of the essential work at the MWRD. As President she looks forward with confidence in continuing to build a legacy of sustained protection of our water environment today and for future generations.

