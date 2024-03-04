MWRD President and Commissioners welcome Ambassador and Consul General of Denmark

DENMARK CONSUL GENERAL Jesper Koks Andersen (from left), MWRD Vice President Patricia Theresa Flynn, MWRD President Kari K. Steele, Ambassador of Denmark Jesper Moller Sorensen, and MWRD Commissioner Daniel Pogorzelski gather at the Stickney Water Reclamation Plant on Feb. 20 after a learning exchange aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration in wastewater management and energy efficiency.

In a collaborative effort to advance wastewater management and stormwater solutions, Ambassador of Denmark Jesper Møller Sørensen, Denmark Consul General and Head of the Danish Water Technology Alliance Jesper Køks Andersen, facilitated a dynamic learning exchange in conjunction with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD). MWRD President Kari K. Steele, MWRD commissioners and staff along with Danish companies converged at the MWRD’s Stickney Water Reclamation Plant on February 20.

This workshop marks a pivotal moment in fortifying the clean water agenda in both the United States and Denmark. The agenda featured a robust lineup aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration in wastewater management and energy efficiency.

“Today we took another step forward with the MWRD Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as we welcomed Ambassador of Denmark Jesper Møller Sørensen and Denmark Consul General Jesper Koks Andersen to the Stickney Water Reclamation Plant (WRP), the largest WRP in the world,” said President Kari K. Steele. “The MWRD hosted a workshop attended by industry engineers who collaborated on projects, techniques and concepts pertaining to stormwater treatment. We are excited about the information sharing that can expand efficiency and effectiveness.”

MWRD staff provided an insightful overview of an ongoing study focused on achieving energy neutrality, while a dedicated session showcased Denmark’s pioneering wastewater approach, highlighting energy efficiency and resource recovery strategies.

PRESIDENT STEELE SITS with Denmark General Consul and Ambassador. PRESIDENT STEELE PRESENTS wastewater information during a workshop. PRESIDENT STEELE SHARES MWRD information with Denmark General Consul and Ambassador.

“It was a privilege to visit and participate in the Memorandum of Understanding wastewater workshop in collaboration with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago,” said Ambassador Møller Sørensen. “Many thanks to President Steele and Board members for taking time out to meet. I feel incredibly honored that Denmark has joined forces with the MWRD and will continue building on a sustainable and resilient future together.”

Danish companies Nissen, Landia, DHI, Consibio, and Danfoss delivered insightful presentations showcasing cutting-edge technologies. Denmark representatives also led engaging roundtable discussions. Topics included energy efficiency, energy recovery, instrumentation and monitoring and digital twin technology.

Consul General Andersen stated “Our Memorandum of Understanding with MWRD lays a strong foundation for future projects, highlighting that the partnership between Denmark and Chicago goes beyond just sharing knowledge. It’s about promoting innovation and sharing best practices between the Danish water sector and MWRD.”

The collaborative efforts between the MWRD and Denmark date back to 2015 when the knowledge exchange program was initiated. Last October, a new MOU was signed between the MWRD, the Danish Water Technology Alliance Authority represented by the Consulate General of Denmark in Chicago, and Aarhus Vand of Denmark.